13 Books Your Favorite K-Pop Idols Loved And So Will You

Release date : April 29, 2003

IU was seen reading the second volume of The Brothers Karamazov during the third episode of the JTBC reality show, Hyori's Bed And Breakfast back in 2017. Producer Kim Hak-min of Hyori's Home Stay said that IU had chosen the book as the best book she had read in her life. IU has also recommended other books like A Man Called Ove by Fredrick Backman and Alain De Botton's Essays In Love .

What it's about : Set in 19th-century Russia, The Brothers Karamazov is a passionate philosophical novel that explores the ethical debates of God, free will, and morality. After the murder of landowner, Fyodor Karamazov, the lives of his sons change drastically: Mitya, whose bitter rivalry with his father immediately places him under suspicion for parricide; Ivan, the intellectual, is driven to breakdown and the spiritual Alyosha tries to heal the family's rifts. The Brothers Karamazov evokes a world where the lines between innocence and corruption, good and evil, blur, and everyone's faith in humanity is tested. While this book may take a longer time to read because of the myriad of characters and philosophically dense passages, Dostoevsky inserts wit and humor with appropriate, light-hearted commentary on characters and situations while ensuring that each page of this is devoted to thought-provoking moral and ethical ideals, making it worth your time!

