17 Celebrity Divorces And Breakups That Occurred After Decade-Plus-Long Relationships
1. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa ended their marriage in 2022:
The couple had been together for 15 years:
Lisa and Jason began dating in 2007, got married in 2017, and got divorced in 2022. They have two children together.
2. Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum divorced in 2019:
The couple had been together for 13 years:
Jenna and Channing met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and got married in 2009. Jenna filed for divorce in 2018, which was finalized in 2019. They have one child together. Jenna is currently engaged to Steve Kazee, and Channing is currently dating Zoe Kravitz.
3. Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer divorced in 2020:
The couple had been together for 17 years:
Tobey and Jennifer met on the set of Seabiscuit in 2003 and got married in 2007. In 2016, the couple announced their separation, and Jennifer filed for divorce in 2020. They have two children together.
4. Anthony and Alvina Anderson filed for divorce in 2022:
The couple had been married for 23 years:
Anthony and Alvina got married in 1999 after dating for an unknown amount of time. In 2015, Alvina filed for divorced after a year of separation, but rescinded her filing. In 2022, Alvina refiled for divorce. They have two children together.
5. Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus filed for divorce in 2022:
The couple had been married for 29 years:
Billy Ray and Tish got married in 1993 after dating for an unknown amount of time. In 2020, Billy Ray and Tish legally separated, and in 2022, Tish filed for divorce. They have five children together, including Miley, Noah, and Trace of Metro Station.
6. Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta filed for divorce in 2022:
The couple had been together 12 years:
Ali and Justin met in 2010 and got married in 2014. The couple filed for divorce in 2022. They have two children together.
7. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorced in 2020:
The couple had been together for 11 years:
Miley and Liam met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and were married in 2018 (with some breaks in their relationship during that decade). The couple separated in 2019 and finalized their divorce in 2020.
8. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck divorced in 2018:
The couple had been together for 12 years:
Jennifer and Ben met on the sets of Pearl Harbor and Daredevil , but didn't start dating until 2004. The couple filed for divorce in 2017, and it was finalized in 2018. They have three children together.
9. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin divorced in 2016:
The couple had been together for 14 years:
Gwyneth and Chris met in 2002, a few weeks after the death of her father. (Fun fact, "Fix You" was written to help Gwyneth with her grief.) In 2014, Gwyneth announced that she and Chris were "consciously uncoupling," and their divorce was finalized in 2016. They have two children together. Gwyneth is currently married to Glee 's Brad Falchuk, and Chris is currently dating Dakota Johnson.
10. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorced in 2019:
The couple had been together for years 14 years:
In 2005, Brad and Angelina met and fell in love on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The pair married in 2014, but Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, which was finalized in 2019. They have six children together.
11. Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas divorced in 2015:
The couple had been together for 20 years:
Melanie and Antonio met on the set of Two Much in 1995 and got married in 1996. In 2014, the couple announced they were separating, and their divorce was finalized in 2015. They have one child together, though Dakota Johnson — Melanie's daughter from her marriage to Don Johnson — considers Antonio to be her "bonus dad."
12. Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant broke up in 2000:
The couple had been together for 13 years:
Elizabeth and Hugh met on the set of Remando Al Viento in 1987. In 2000, the couple announced their amicable breakup — in fact, Hugh is the godfather of Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian.
13. Demi Moore and Bruce Willis divorced in 2000:
The couple had been married for 13 years:
In 1987, Demi and Bruce got married. The couple announced their separation in 1998 and finalized their divorce in 2000. They have three children together, including Rumor.
14. Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher divorced in 2013:
The couple had been together for 10 years:
In 2003, Demi and Ashton began dating, and in 2005 they got married. The couple separated in 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2013. Ashton is currently married to Mila Kunis.
15. Amy Poehler and Will Arnett divorced in 2016:
The couple had been together for 16 years:
Amy and Will met at a comedy show in 1996, but didn't start dating until 2000 and got married in 2003. The couple separated in 2012, but their divorce wasn't finalized until 2016. They have two children together.
16. Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh divorced in 2021:
The couple had been together for years for 14 years:
In 2007, Christian and Brandon began dating. The two got engaged in 2013 and married in 2016. Two years after their marriage, the couple separated, and they finalized their divorce in 2021.
17. Finally, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale divorced in 2016:
The couple had been together — on and off — for 21 years:
In 1995, Gwen and Gavin began dating, and after a few breaks in their relationship, the couple got married in 2002. In 2015, Gwen filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2016. The two have three children together. Currently, Gwen is married to Blake Shelton.
