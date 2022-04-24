ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Selena Gomez Ever Get Plastic Surgery? Why She Has Sparked Rumors More Than Once

Actress and singer Selena Gomez has amassed a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame, and the “Baila Conmigo” artist has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career — including when she made a public joke onstage at the February 2022 SAG Awards .

While presenting the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for a Supporting Role, the former Disney Channel star was spotted barefoot onstage after she initially had broken a heel and stumbled on the red carpet, leading her to take off her shoes. Her Only Murders in the Building costar Martin Short accompanied her onstage and made a joke about receiving Botox after Selena agreed with him on being excited for the upcoming award winner.

From 'Barney' to Superstar! Selena Gomez's Transformation Over the Years

“I’m excited too. Although, it’s hard for me to express the excitement because the Botox is fresh,” Martin said, to which the Wizards of Waverly Place alum replied, “Alright, mine too.”

Aside from the playful quip, Selena has not publicly confirmed whether she has ever gotten cosmetic alterations nor has responded directly to the plastic surgery claims from fans.

In March 2022, the Grammy Award nominee shared a cute Instagram selfie, debuting the new hair bangs she got.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428CCk_0fIu0Isp00

“New hair, who dis?” she captioned the photo at the time. While most of her fans showered her with complimentary comments, a few others alleged that she had went under the knife and also Photoshopped her pictures.

“It looks like a nose job,” one Instagram user wrote, before adding, “New hair cut is nice, but [all] I could look at is her nose.”

“It’s her chin,” another claimed. “It’s not rounded anymore, it’s pointed. Do a side by side picture. Either she is using Photoshop or she has had her chin redone.”

Selena, nevertheless, keeps her head up high when it comes to any form of public criticism. Just one month later, the Rare Beauty founder spoke out about body-shaming in a TikTok video.

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway,” she said her April 2022 clip. “‘You’re too small. You’re too big. That doesn’t fit.’ … Bitch, I am perfect the way I am .”

Previously, Selena opened up about body changes in a November 2019 video cast interview with Giving Back Generation.

Plastic Surgery Regrets: Stars Whose Procedures Have Gone Wrong

“I experienced that with my weight fluctuation for the first time,” she said at the time. “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff … “For me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. That got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit.”

Despite struggling with the scrutiny on her body image, Selena ultimately concluded that she should appreciate her natural physique, noting, “That was one of the moments where I was like, I don’t have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore because I’m not.”

Comments / 0

#Plastic Surgery#Botox#Sag Award#Sag Awards#Disney Channel#Only Murders#Wizards#Waverly Place
