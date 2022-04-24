Who Is Emma Hernan’s Date Micah McDonald? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Selling Sunset’ Property Developer

All's fair in love and real estate? During her short tenure — so far — on Selling Sunset , viewers have watched Emma Hernan attempt to find love. In season 5, she made a notable connection with property developer Micah McDonald .

“I never flirt with clients. I am always strictly business , but it's hard not to flirt with Micah,” the Emma Leigh & Co. founder, 30, said during a confessional in the third episode of the latest season, which dropped on Friday, April 22. “I usually don't mix business with pleasure, but Micah's a little bit different. We had like one or two meetings, and I was like, ‘Oh, my god. Not only is he attractive and successful and confident, but we actually have a lot in common. I mean, basically he's just, like, check, check, checking every damn box.’”

Emma, who joined the Oppenheim Group full-time during season 4 , initially met the Texas native when s he went to tour a multimillion-dollar Beverly Hills, California, property that he was building. While she marveled at the home’s impressive features, she was also intrigued by his physical attributes. Emma and Micah had their first date on camera during a special mezcal tasting at his Sagrado establishment, which has since opened in California.

Before connecting with Micah, the Massachusetts native was focused on her growing business.

“Honestly, I haven’t been dating even though I’m single. I’ve been so busy with work and everything else,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021 . “But I’m sure, of course, me and Chrishell [Stause] , you know, [now we’re] single together [and] we’ll have some fun girl time.

While Emma was happy with her single status, her love life has been a major talking point on Selling Sunset . Upon her season 4 arrival, she butted heads with costar Christine Quinn after it was revealed that the women both dated fellow Oppenheim agent Peter Cornell . The How to Be a Boss Bitch author, 33, alleged that she was engaged to Cornell, 45, when he left her for Hernan.

“They were never engaged, he made that very clear. He was laughing when it was mentioned, and everyone knows that. It’s not even negotiable because there’s literally zero percent chance,” Emma previously told Us in December 2021, denying the claims and noting that Peter “doesn’t want anything to do” with the show .

After Emma and Peter went their separate ways , she tried out online dating and joined Raya where she allegedly made a connection with Ben Affleck .

“He may or may not have been texting me ,” Emma claimed during a scene in season 5. “He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times. We have the Boston connection. It was very sweet.”

The Netflix personality alleged that the 49-year-old Last Duel star — who has since denied her claims — messaged her before he reunited with fiancée Jennifer Lopez last year .

