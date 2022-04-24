ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Who Is Emma Hernan’s Date Micah McDonald? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Selling Sunset’ Property Developer

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

All's fair in love and real estate? During her short tenure — so far — on Selling Sunset , viewers have watched Emma Hernan attempt to find love. In season 5, she made a notable connection with property developer Micah McDonald .

“I never flirt with clients. I am always strictly business , but it's hard not to flirt with Micah,” the Emma Leigh & Co. founder, 30, said during a confessional in the third episode of the latest season, which dropped on Friday, April 22. “I usually don't mix business with pleasure, but Micah's a little bit different. We had like one or two meetings, and I was like, ‘Oh, my god. Not only is he attractive and successful and confident, but we actually have a lot in common. I mean, basically he's just, like, check, check, checking every damn box.’”

Emma, who joined the Oppenheim Group full-time during season 4 , initially met the Texas native when s he went to tour a multimillion-dollar Beverly Hills, California, property that he was building. While she marveled at the home’s impressive features, she was also intrigued by his physical attributes. Emma and Micah had their first date on camera during a special mezcal tasting at his Sagrado establishment, which has since opened in California.

Before connecting with Micah, the Massachusetts native was focused on her growing business.

“Honestly, I haven’t been dating even though I’m single. I’ve been so busy with work and everything else,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021 . “But I’m sure, of course, me and Chrishell [Stause] , you know, [now we’re] single together [and] we’ll have some fun girl time.

While Emma was happy with her single status, her love life has been a major talking point on Selling Sunset . Upon her season 4 arrival, she butted heads with costar Christine Quinn after it was revealed that the women both dated fellow Oppenheim agent Peter Cornell . The How to Be a Boss Bitch author, 33, alleged that she was engaged to Cornell, 45, when he left her for Hernan.

“They were never engaged, he made that very clear. He was laughing when it was mentioned, and everyone knows that. It’s not even negotiable because there’s literally zero percent chance,” Emma previously told Us in December 2021, denying the claims and noting that Peter “doesn’t want anything to do” with the show .

After Emma and Peter went their separate ways , she tried out online dating and joined Raya where she allegedly made a connection with Ben Affleck .

“He may or may not have been texting me ,” Emma claimed during a scene in season 5. “He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times. We have the Boston connection. It was very sweet.”

The Netflix personality alleged that the 49-year-old Last Duel star — who has since denied her claims — messaged her before he reunited with fiancée Jennifer Lopez last year .

Scroll below to learn about Emma’s new fling:

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Was Christine Fired? Here’s What Happened to Her After the Explosive ‘Selling Sunset’ Finale

Click here to read the full article. Warning: Selling Sunset season 5 spoilers. If you’ve seen the Selling Sunset season 5 finale, you may have one question on your mind: Was Christine Quinn fired from The Oppenheim Group? As viewers know, Christine is one of several cast members on Selling Sunset, Netflix’s reality TV show about a group of agents at The Oppneheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. Before her career in real estate, Christine was a model and actress. She studied at the Julliard School of performing arts, according to TV Overmind, and has modeled for...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Explains Ben Affleck’s Raya Messages: It Was ‘The Smallest, Innocent Little Thing’ — and It Happened in 2019

Setting the record straight. Emma Hernan is speaking out about messaging with Ben Affleck on Raya after the actor denied being on the celebrity dating app for “several years.” “It was not recent,” the real estate agent, 30, clarified to E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday, April 25. “This was 2019. Literally, the smallest, innocent […]
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Ben Just Responded to Selling Sunset’s Emma Claiming He DM’d Her on Raya Before Getting Back With J-Lo

Click here to read the full article. Ghosted. Ben Affleck and Emma Hernan’s dating app lives have been shaken up. The Selling Sunset star claimed on season 5 that she matched with Ben on the exclusive dating app Raya. Is this claim totally true?  During the episode, Emma and fellow co-star Chrishell Stause were joking about dating apps. “Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl…” Chrishell brought up the instance. Emma replied quickly that Ben “may or may not have been texting me.” She then revealed what Ben messaged her on the celebrity-exclusive dating app. “He may...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
POPSUGAR

"Selling Sunset" Stars Emma Hernan and Micah Are "Still Enjoying Each Other's Company"

Emma Hernan's love life is arguably becoming a hotter topic of conversation than Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's brief romance following the season five premiere of "Selling Sunset." By now, you've probably heard about Hernan's flirty encounter with Ben Affleck on Raya, which he has since denied. Either way, Hernan should probably be grateful that she and Affleck never met IRL — or else she may have never gone out with Micah, the property developer who catches her eye in season five. (Micah's last name is never revealed on the show, nor on his Instagram.) Fans have been shipping this real estate dream couple ever since.
TV SERIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Steps Out With Girlfriend After Dad Will Resigns From The Academy: Photos

The young star took in some retail therapy in New York City after his father, Will Smith, resigned from the Academy over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jaden Smith is keeping his head up in the wake of his father, Will Smith, resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife — and Jaden’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young star, 23, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy in New York City with his new girlfriend Sab Zada. The couple was all smiles as they took in the Big Apple offerings, with Jaden rocking a paint-splattered jacket and Sab wearing a multi-colored coat to match her pink-hued hair.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Peter Cornell
Page Six

Kenan Thompson and wife Christina split after 11 years of marriage

Kenan Thompson and his wife have called it quits on their marriage. The longtime “Saturday Night Live” star and Christina Evangeline are planning to file for divorce soon, TMZ reported Thursday. Sources close to the estranged couple told the outlet that Thompson and Evangeline have been separated for more than a year but have been focusing on co-parenting their two daughters, Georgia and Gianna. Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline are calling it quits on their marriage.WireImage The “Good Burger” alum has been spending time in LA working on his show “Kenan” while Evangeline has remained in New York. Insiders explained that the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Shares What He Thinks Went Wrong With The Last Season Of Real Housewives Of New York; Reboot In The Works

You might have heard by now and if you haven’t, let me fill you in on the exciting news. Andy Cohen just announced that Real Housewives of New York will be separated into two franchises. First, they will completely reboot the mainstay franchise, which premiered back in 2008. While Andy hasn’t confirmed any casting decisions, […] The post Andy Cohen Shares What He Thinks Went Wrong With The Last Season Of Real Housewives Of New York; Reboot In The Works appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Shared the Sweetest Photo with Dad Joe

Milania Giudice is sharing a look at her recent visit with her dad, Joe Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter took to Instagram to reveal a glimpse at her latest trip to the Bahamas to spend some quality time with her father. Her sisters Audriana and Gabriella also came along for the reunion.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Selling Sunset#The Emma Leigh Co#The Oppenheim Group
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Shape Magazine

Lizzo's Shapewear Brand Started a Conversation On Body Image

Lizzo is launching her own shapewear brand — a 100-piece collaboration with Fabletics called Yitty. The news has much of the singer's global fanbase psyched about her latest venture, especially since it will include sizes XS to 6X. Amid the excitement, though, came some social media criticism that shapewear, which has traditionally served to hide or conceal "flaws" and/or make the body appear slimmer, runs contrary to Lizzo's signature brand of unconditional self-love. It's criticism that Lizzo herself has tackled head-on ahead of Yitty's official launch on April 12.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Scott & His GF Just Went Red Carpet Official at ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere—Here’s If They Ran Into Kourtney

Click here to read the full article. As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

126K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy