BRONSON — Bronson softball let their bats do the talking Tuesday night as the Vikings fought their way to a two game sweep over the visitors from Jonesville, taking wins by scores of 9-5 and 13-0. Game one of the two game series saw Jonesville lead 3-1 after two innings played. Bronson then rattled off a run in the third inning and six runs in the fourth to build an 8-3 advantage. Two runs from Jonesville in the fifth cut into the lead ever so slightly but it wasn’t enough as Bronson dialed up insurance with a run in the bottom of the sixth to put away the 9-5 win.

BRONSON, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO