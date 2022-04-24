ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, OK

Pulisic comes on as sub to score winner for Chelsea in EPL

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5hVo_0fItN9Nu00
Britain Soccer Premeir League Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Chelsea won the match 1-0. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Alastair Grant)

LONDON — (AP) — U.S. forward Christian Pulisic came off the bench to score in the 90th minute and earn Chelsea a 1-0 win over West Ham that consolidated third place in the Premier League on Sunday.

Pulisic, who entered as part of a triple substitution by Chelsea in the 76th minute, converted a cross from Marcos Alonso with a first-time finish off his left foot into the bottom corner at Stamford Bridge.

The goal was just the second Premier League winner by an American in the 90th minute or later, the first since Fulham's Carlos Bocanegra against Tottenham on Jan. 31, 2006. It spared the blushes of Jorginho, who struck a tame penalty at West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianksi in the 87th minute after his trademark hop-and-skip run-up. Craig Dawson brought down Romelu Lukaku for the penalty and was shown a red card after VAR looked at the incident to check there was contact in the area.

Chelsea moved five points clear of fourth-place Arsenal, which won 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to intensify the fight for Champions League qualification. Chelsea has played one game more, though.

West Ham rested key players like Declan Rice and Michail Antonio ahead of its appearance in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

Pulisic has struggled to get starts in Chelsea's team in recent weeks, with Thomas Tuchel preferring a front three of Timo Werner and Mason Mount either side of Kai Havertz.

“(Pulisic) had a period when he was on a run, had the confidence, was heavily involved up front and Timo had to wait for many, many weeks,” Tuchel said.

“Puli struggled a little bit since coming back from the international break (in March) where he had three matches ... and time zones to cope with. From there he struggled energy-wise, this was my impression, on and off the pitch. It’s sometimes like this. Now we have tried to bring him back in full confidence from the bench and I am happy with the effort today and I am happy he had the chance to have this big impact with (other substitutes) Romelu and Hakim (Ziyech)."

Tuchel said on Friday that his players are “fragile," tired and running short of ideas on how to fix their ailing home form. A dismal first half devoid of any invention or quality backed that up.

Chelsea was without injured defenders Antonio Rudiger and Reece James.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Juve looks to boost Champions League hopes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Juventus looks to consolidate a Champions League place with a visit to talented Sassuolo. Juventus is fourth in Serie A and can extend its five-point advantage over fifth-place Roma, which lost to defending champion Inter Milan on Saturday. Juventus can also move within a point of third-place Napoli. “We’re not mathematically in the Champions League yet,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri warned. Tenth-place Sassuolo features Italy forwards Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Ben Chilwell Sends Five-Word Message to Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic

Ben Chilwell has offered Christian Pulisic and is delighted for the Chelsea winger after he ended their losing streak at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon against West Ham. Pulisic, 23, was brought on by Thomas Tuchel with 14 minutes to go and he proved decisive after slotting home Marcos Alonso's low ball into the bottom corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Chelsea, OK
Sports
City
Chelsea, OK
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea Squad It's On Them to Give Stamford Bridge Crowd Spark

Thomas Tuchel says the onus is on Chelsea to produce the moments to lift the Stamford Bridge when they are playing in front of their home supporters. In Chelsea's final home games of the season, they are backed by a limit support due to sanctions placed on the club by the UK Government, which sees only season ticket holders and away fans able to watch Premier League fixtures in west London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Rudiger and James back, Lukaku starts: Predicted Chelsea Xl vs Manchester United

Chelsea are right back into the thick of the action this Thursday night as they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the mid-week Premier League match. Both sides have struggled with inconsistency this season but it is Chelsea who are in a much more comfortable spot in the league heading for Champions League qualification once again. Things are looking a little more bleak for United right now after some poor form. They’ve only won one of their last six matches and facing Chelsea will be a tough task.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Confirmed Officials: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday 28 April and it will be refereed by Mike Dean at Old Trafford. The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 34 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Dean take charge of the meeting in the north west. Mike...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Dawson
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Carlos Bocanegra
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has an official contract offer on the table from french giants, following claims over the Midfielder's imminent exit from Old Trafford. Since the arrival of the Frenchman from Juventus in 2016 for a huge 70million euros fee, the 29-year-old has a total of 233 appearances, scoring 39 goals and providing 51 assists.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rangnick looks to United future

With Manchester United unlikely to break into the Premier League's top four and almost certain to finish in the top seven, it's hardly surprising attention is turning towards what happens next. While the exact detail of his own future consultancy role has yet to be confirmed, Ralf Rangnick says he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epl#Ap#Christian#American#Fulham#Tottenham#Var#Arsenal
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Europa semifinals; Man United hosts Chelsea in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. After Eintracht Frankfurt fans took over the Camp Nou for their upset quarterfinal win over Barcelona, London is the next destination as their team plays West Ham in the first leg of the semifinals. Club president Peter Fischer has suggested that the thousands of fans heading to England could party outside Buckingham Palace. Both clubs are bidding to reach what would be their biggest match in decades — Frankfurt’s last final came when it won the old UEFA Cup in 1980, and West Ham’s last game of that stature was the 1976 Cup Winner’s Cup final. In the other semifinal, Rangers are bringing plenty of fans to Leipzig as they seek to stun German opposition for the second time this season after earlier eliminating Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig beat Atalanta to reach this stage and is aiming for its first-ever European final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United: Reds held in frustrating evening

Marc Skinner’s Manchester United failed to come closer to qualifying for the top three, as they were held to a goalless draw by Aston Villa on Sunday evening. With three games to go, United had a chance to go three points clear of rivals Man City at third as the Citizens had grabbed a convincing 4-0 win over Leicester City at the weekend. With games against West Ham and Chelsea coming up, the task of qualifying for the top three just got a bit stiffer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Antonio Rüdiger, Reece James spotted in Chelsea training; Mateo Kovačić, Callum Hudson-Odoi reportedly also ‘close’

After a day off on Monday, Chelsea have returned to training today to begin preparations for Thursday’s game at Old Trafford against Manchester United. And there’s been some good news spotted at Cobham thanks to the pictures published on the Chelsea official website, with Antonio Rüdiger and Reece James both involved in the session. They missed Sunday’s match against West Ham United: Rüdiger has been dealing with a minor groin injury that’s kept him out for the last couple games while James was not feeling “totally comfortable” despite medical checks coming back negative and so was not risked.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund begin their search for Erling Haaland's successor ahead of his expected £63m move to Manchester City by 'identifying Reims' Hugo Ekitike and Sparta Prague's Adam Hlozek as potential replacements for the outgoing striker this summer'

Borussia Dortmund have identified two potential replacements for Erling Haaland ahead of their star striker's proposed move to Manchester City, according to reports in Germany. Haaland, 21, is poised to join City this summer after the Premier League champions agreed terms with his representatives last week. Sportsmail understands the Norwegian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erik ten Hag advised not to drop Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten says Erik ten Hag shouldn’t drop Cristiano Ronaldo when he joins the club next season.Ten Hag has been named as the Premier League club’s new permanent manager and will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick next campaign. There are question marks over Ronaldo’s place in the team going forward but Van Basten believes the Portugal international should stay in the line-up next season.“If Ronaldo carries on playing like he did last week [against Norwich] and scores two or three goals in a match on a regular basis, there is no need to take...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
61K+
Followers
105K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy