The NFL is the top sports league in the country based on attendance and TV ratings. But it also has the most extended offseason as there is a six-month gap between the Super Bowl and the first preseason game of the year. This is where the United States Football League (USFL) comes in, as it allows football fans to take in some action before the NFL season returns. The league, which features eight teams, began earlier this month and will end in July with a league championship game that will be played in Ohio.

