ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Allen scores 27, Bucks beat Bulls 119-95 to take 3-1 lead

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOs2F_0fIsWIZ200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gN3PM_0fIsWIZ200

Grayson Allen once again responded to the boos from the fans and even his teammates by making shot after shot.

By the time he was finished, he had his highest point total in a postseason game. And the Milwaukee Bucks walked away with another lopsided win.

Allen set playoff career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds and Milwaukee beat the Chicago Bulls 119-95 on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series.

Jrue Holiday scored 26, and the defending champion Bucks came away with another easy win after two shaky performances at home.

They've outscored the Bulls by a combined 54 points over the past two games. That includes a 111-81 romp Friday that was the most lopsided home playoff loss in franchise history.

The Bucks led by 22 early in the third quarter and steadied themselves after a push by Chicago. The defending NBA champions will try to wrap up the series in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Allen delivered another huge effort off the bench, surpassing his previous postseason scoring high of 22 points in Game 3. He made 10 of 12 shots and hit 6 of 7 3s, getting booed once again just about the entire time.

Allen, in his first season in Milwaukee, has a bad-boy image from his time at Duke. He is particularly unpopular in Chicago, where fans are upset about a hard foul that resulted in a broken wrist for Bulls guard Alex Caruso during a game in Milwaukee in January.

Teammates have since started having fun with the boos, letting him hear it at practices and film sessions, on the bus and at the hotel. And now, they're doing it in games, too.

“They have so much fun,” Allen said, laughing. “I think it's funny. I think it's honestly hilarious. They've kind of turned it into a fun thing. It makes hearing it out there during the game a lot easier, too, because they think it's so funny.”

Allen is 18 of 24 from the field and 11 for 14 on 3-pointers over the past two games. With Khris Middleton expected to miss the remainder of the series after spraining his left knee in Game 2, the Bucks needed it.

“He's played well here in Chicago,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I think some of it's his best basketball. I think it's just the competitor in him, the fight in him. It's always there, but maybe it's a little heightened when we're here.”

Antetokounmpo had seven assists. Holiday made five 3s.

Bobby Portis added 14 points and 10 rebounds in his second straight start with Middleton out, and the Bucks beat the Bulls for the 19th time in 21 games.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 24 points and 13 assists, DeMar DeRozan scored 23 and Patrick Williams finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

“There were times where we gave really, really good effort and they still scored," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. "I think there were times we moved the ball and generated pretty good looks for each other and the ball didn't go in the basket. That, I think, gets deflating. And you could kind of sense that a little bit.”

TIP-INS

Bucks: Portis and LaVine had to be separated in the closing minutes after they got tangled and had a heated exchange near the Bulls' basketball. Portis wore goggles again to protect his right eye. Portis suffered an abrasion in Game 2 when he was hit by Chicago’s Tristan Thompson as they went for a rebound. ... G George Hill (abdominal strain) missed his fifth game in a row. ... G Luca Vildoza was unavailable because of a non-COVID illness. The 26-year-old Argentinean played eight minutes in Game 3 in his NBA debut, after signing with the Bucks on April 6.

Bulls: Caruso was being evaluated for a concussion after exiting the game late in the first half with a bleeding nose. Milwaukee's Jevon Carter inadvertently hit Caruso in the face as Caruso tried to get around a pick by Antetokounmpo. ... Chicago has lost six straight home playoff games since beating Cleveland in Game 3 of the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals. Chicago dropped that series in six games. ... Assistant coach Maurice Cheeks was back after missing Game 3 with a non-COVID-19 illness.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Cleveland, WI
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Removes All Los Angeles Lakers Posts And Mentions From His Instagram: "He Is Done With The Lakers"

Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Maurice Cheeks
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Mike Budenholzer
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
ABC News

ABC News

623K+
Followers
150K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy