ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin's status for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Washington Capitals next week is uncertain because of an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old forward did not play against the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena on Tuesday but said he's hopeful he'll be ready for the start of the playoffs, likely May 2 or May 3. The Capitals will play the Islanders again at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Thursday.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO