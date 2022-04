BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Human Services launched a new program to help low-income households in the state offset the costs of water and wastewater bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program offers up to $2,000 in assistance, focusing on households whose water bills are 30 days or more past due. “No family or child should go without access to water because of challenges paying bills,” said Department of Human Services Secretary, Lourdes Padilla. “With the launch of the new water assistance program, Maryland is expanding access to more affordable water for low-income households.” Applications for the federally-funded program will be...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO