How to prevent teen fentanyl deaths as overdose cases increase

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing murder charges in connection to the 2020 shooting death of a 21-year-old man. Allante Holland, 27, was indicted on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and a single count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons while under disability.

DAYTON, OH ・ 10 MINUTES AGO