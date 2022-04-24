ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Inside Karl-Anthony Towns' mindset: Timberwolves star 'locked in' against Grizzlies

By Chris Haynes
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was subbed out of Game 3 on Thursday and let out his frustration as he walked by teammates en route to his seat. “Get me the motherf***ing ball,” he shouted at teammates as he took his seat during the first-round playoff matchup. “These motherf***ers...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

NBA insider: The Brooklyn Nets are already sick of Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets are “exasperated” by the Ben Simmons injury saga after the star guard was ruled out of Game 4 vs. the Celtics, per Brian Windhorst. Simmons has yet to suit up for Brooklyn. He’s been missing because of injury or some other issue all season. Still, there was hope he could give the Nets a boost in the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
AOL Corp

Kevin Durant fires back at Charles Barkley for calling him a 'bus rider' after playoff sweep

Kevin Durant's basketball season is over. But the social media petty never stops working. Now he's got Charles Barkley in his crosshairs. The vanquished Brooklyn Nets forward joined his teammates in elimination from the playoffs on Monday, courtesy of a sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics. After the game, Barkley was his typical candid self on TNT's "Inside the NBA" and took Durant to task for being a "bus rider." Whatever that means.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Tillman
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reveals What He Said To Jayson Tatum When He Was In High School: “I Told Jayson When He Was In High School, He Gonna Sell Shoes, He Gonna Be An All-Star."

Kevin Durant complimenting Jayson Tatum right now doesn't make all that much sense, after all, Tatum's team just swept him in the first round of the NBA playoffs. A large feature in the Celtics' dominant performance was their ability to hamper Durant with excellent defense, and Tatum was central to that, while also being the first option on offense. Even he knows how good he's been, and he's not surprised.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

Huge Bombshell Update Reveals Potential Return For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karl Towns
NBC Sports

Morris: Hard foul on Draymond was 'payback' for last game

Monte Morris’ hard foul on Draymond Green in the second half of Game 4 looked vicious, but it was all love between the two Michigan natives. The Warriors failed to complete a four-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets in the first-round NBA playoff matchup Sunday, with their series lead falling to 3-1 after the 126-121 loss at Ball Arena.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant sounds off after game-winning dagger vs. Timberwolves

NBA fans were given a treat on Tuesday night, as the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves put on a show. In what was a back-and-forth affair, the Grizzlies found themselves tied with a couple seconds remaining, inbounding side out. Memphis superstar Ja Morant took the inbounds pass, made a move and hit an incredibly athletic and agile layup with one second left. The shot proved to be the difference, as the Grizzlies won Game 5, 111-109.
MEMPHIS, TN
Reuters

Ja Morant's last-second layup lifts Grizzlies over Wolves

Ja Morant scored 18 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter, including a tiebreaking layup in the final second, and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109 on Tuesday to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series. Morant’s driving basket under duress as...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Ringer

The Grizzlies and Wolves Are Flawed, but Damn Are They Entertaining

It never really gets quiet in Memphis. For a second late in the third quarter on Tuesday, though, it got close. Just as they did in Game 1, the Timberwolves came into FedExForum and made the case that they, not the higher-seeded Grizzlies, were the flat-out better team in the most electric series of the opening round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Minnesota pressed that case in the third, racing to a double-digit lead behind the hot shooting of Karl-Anthony Towns, frigid shooting from the Grizzlies, and a paint-packing defense that had clipped Ja Morant’s wings. After Malik Beasley’s banking runner put the Wolves up 13, the typically raucous cheers of the Memphis faithful were replaced by more muted murmurs—the unmistakable sound of a crowd beginning to think dire thoughts, to worry that they were witnessing the beginning of the end to a miraculous season.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy