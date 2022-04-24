Royals' Carlos Santana: Cranks first long ball

Triple-A El Paso placed Rooker on its 7-day injured list April 19 with a shoulder injury, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. After being acquired from the Twins on April 7, Rooker hit .227 with a pair of home runs over his first seven games with El Paso, but he hasn't played since April 17 on account of the injury. The timing of the move to IL is a particularly disappointing development for Rooker, who likely would have been summoned to the Padres' taxi squad Wednesday after outfielder Wil Myers aggravated a thumb injury in Tuesday's win over the Reds. If Myers is moved to the IL, the Padres appear set to call up Trayce Thompson from El Paso to burnish the club's outfield depth.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO