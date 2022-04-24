ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Carlos Santana: Cranks first long ball

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Santana went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run in a 13-7 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Retreats to bench

Espinal isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Espinal is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 7-for-17 with two homers, two doubles, five RBI and four runs. He'll get a day off while Gosuke Katoh starts at the keystone and bats eighth.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks odds, line, prediction: 2022 MLB picks, Wednesday, April 27 best bets from top model

The Arizona Diamondbacks (7-11) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (12-5) on Wednesday afternoon in a National League clash. These teams alternated wins through the first two matchups of the series. In the last contest, Arizona won 5-3 and ended the Dodgers' two-game win streak. Right hander Zac Gallen (0-0, 1.00 ERA) is on the mound for Arizona. Meanwhile, lefty Julio Urias (1-1, 3.00 ERA) gets the nod for Los Angeles.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Could return next week

Kahnle (elbow) is expected to make relief appearances on consecutive days later this week during his ongoing rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kahnle is nearing the finish line in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent in August 2020. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Corey Kluber: Next start pushed to Friday

Kluber is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Twins in Tampa rather than Thursday against the Mariners as originally planned, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After he was roughed up four runs on 11 hits and a walk over five innings in his most...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Back at Triple-A

Arias has gone 2-for-18 with a home run and a walk in four starts for Triple-A Columbus since returning to the affiliate's lineup Saturday. Arias was summoned from Triple-A to make his MLB debut last week, with Cleveland designating him as its 29th man for its April 20 doubleheader with the White Sox. He started in both ends of the twin bill, going 1-for-8 with two runs and an RBI.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Brent Rooker: Out with shoulder injury

Triple-A El Paso placed Rooker on its 7-day injured list April 19 with a shoulder injury, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. After being acquired from the Twins on April 7, Rooker hit .227 with a pair of home runs over his first seven games with El Paso, but he hasn't played since April 17 on account of the injury. The timing of the move to IL is a particularly disappointing development for Rooker, who likely would have been summoned to the Padres' taxi squad Wednesday after outfielder Wil Myers aggravated a thumb injury in Tuesday's win over the Reds. If Myers is moved to the IL, the Padres appear set to call up Trayce Thompson from El Paso to burnish the club's outfield depth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Not starting Wednesday

Barnhart isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Twins. Barnhart will get a breather after he went 2-for-6 with a double, two runs and two strikeouts in his last two appearances. Eric Haase will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Could be back in latter half of May

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Ferguson (elbow) is trending toward a return from the 10-day injured list in mid-to-late May, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Both Ferguson and fellow reliever Victor Gonzalez (elbow) are on similar timelines for their debuts after the two recently resumed facing hitters....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Remains out of lineup

Arcia isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Arcia has gone 0-for-7 with three walks and two strikeouts in his last three appearances, and he's losing out on regular playing time since he'll take a seat for the third time in the last four games. Marcell Ozuna will start in left field while Alex Dickerson serves as the designated hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' J.D. Davis: Exits after HBP

Davis was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cardinals after he was struck by a pitch near in his left ankle during his eighth-inning plate appearance, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts prior to his departure. Davis attempted to take his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Castillo: Needs two more rehab starts

Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday that Castillo (shoulder) will require two more rehab starts in the minors before returning from the 10-day injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Castillo made his first rehab appearance Sunday with High-A Dayton, giving up an earned run on two hits...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Robles isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Marlins. Robles went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins, and he'll get a breather for the second time in the last three games. Lane Thomas will take over in center field and bat seventh.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Expected to land on injured list

Newman (groin) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that the shortstop suffered a left groin strain in Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee. The 28-year-old is expected to require a 3-to-5 week recovery timetable, so he'll be placed on the injured list. Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano should see more reps at shortstop while Newman is sidelined.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Plays full game at Double-A

Urias (quadriceps) played nine innings at third base and went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Tuesday in his rehab appearance for Double-A Biloxi. Tuesday's game was the third of Urias' rehab assignment, with the 24-year-old going 2-for-12 with a double and a pair of walks over that stretch. The Brewers could send Urias to Triple-A Nashville to pick up more plate appearances, but he's seemingly on track to return from the 10-day injured list by the early portion of next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clay Holmes: Secures fifth hold

Holmes pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Orioles, allowing one hit and striking out one to earn a hold. Holmes came on in the seventh inning with a runner on second base and the Yankees holding a two-run lead. He allowed a hit that scored the inherited runner but otherwise navigated through the frame to preserve the lead. Holmes gave up a run in his first appearance of the season but has since held opponents scoreless across eight innings in his subsequent eight outings. He is tied for first in the American League with five holds on the campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns to lineup

Gurriel is starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Gurriel wasn't in Tuesday's lineup against Boston due to hamstring tightness, but he appeared off the bench and went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. He'll start in left field and bat fifth Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Resting versus lefty

McMahon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies. The lefty-hitting McMahon had started in each of the last 12 games, so manager Bud Black likely viewed Wednesday as an opportune time to give him a breather with southpaw Ranger Suarez on the hill for Philadelphia. Alan Trejo will check in at third base as a replacement for McMahon.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Sent down by Arizona

Uceta was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. Uceta allowed two runs in 1.2 innings during two relief appearances with the major-league club, and he'll head back to the minors after Humberto Castellanos was reinstated from the paternity list. Even if Uceta rejoins the Diamondbacks at some point, he's unlikely to serve as a high-leverage reliever.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Alex Dickerson: Second straight start vs. righty

Dickerson will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Dickerson will be included in the starting nine against a right-handed pitcher (Mark Leiter) for the second game in a row, suggesting he's usurped Orlando Arcia as Atlanta's preferred option at DH. Both Dickerson and Arcia will see their opportunities at both DH and in the corner outfield take a hit once Ronald Acuna (knee) is cleared to make his 2022 debut, possibly as soon as this weekend.
ATLANTA, GA

