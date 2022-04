RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Showers and storms likely return Tuesday afternoon. Drier and cooler end to the work week!. Monday Overnight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low 60s. Tuesday: Dry to start then afternoon and evening scattered showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Up to 1/2″ rain total....

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO