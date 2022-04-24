ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star CB Avieon Terrell has Auburn in top 5

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Avieon Terrell has been an important target for Auburn for quite some time and the four-star cornerback has announced his top five schools.

The Atlanta, Georgia native has Auburn, Clemson, Michigan State, Kentucky, and Texas A&M as his finalist. While he has five finalists, Clemson and Auburn appear to be a cut above the rest.

Terrell is projected to go to Clemson by both 247Sports and On3. His connection to Clemson is strong, his older brother A.J. Terrell went to Clemson and became a first-round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons. Clemson may be the favorite but Auburn is seen as the biggest challenger and has a legit shot to land him.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Terrell is ranked as the No. 284 overall player and No. 31 cornerback in the 247Sports composite ranking. It is unclear whether Auburn has extended a scholarship offer to Terrell but he did unofficially visit the Plains in March and would be a welcome addition to the 2023 recruiting class.

