Joey Votto sends tweet about his terrible start to season

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto has been in a brutal hitting slump to start the season, and he took to social media on Sunday to address it. Votto is batting .154 in 15 games this season. The 38-year-old has just eight hits and has struck out a whopping...

larrybrownsports.com

