We are beginning this hour with new developments on the effort to protect kids from COVID. Pfizer and BioNTech just asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the first booster shot for children ages 5 to 11. And any day now, Moderna is expected to seek authorization for the first vaccine for children younger than 5. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein joins us this morning. Hi, Rob.

HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO