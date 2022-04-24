ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archer County, TX

Flood Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Wichita by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Archer; Clay; Wichita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 10:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and farm roads are flooded in White and Woodruff counties. Water is isolating homes and camps along the river in White and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 32.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.3 feet Friday morning, April 29th, and will fall to 32.2 feet just after midnight Saturday, April 30th. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 32.1 Wed 10 AM 32.2 32.3 32.2 32.3 7 AM 4/29
WHITE COUNTY, AR
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Archer County, TX
County
Wichita County, TX
City
Jefferson, TX
City
Bryan, TX
County
Clay County, TX
City
Pontotoc, TX
State
Texas State
City
Marshall, TX
State
Oklahoma State
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archer Clay#Wichita Flood Watch
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AccuWeather

Dangerous flooding and severe thunderstorms looming

The risk of flash flooding and severe weather will zero in on areas from southwestern Texas to the Ohio Valley early this week. Despite being drought relieving for parts of the South Central, flooding concerns are still quite high with downpours set to target rain-weary areas as well. "Heavy rain...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WHO 13

See how much rain your town got with this morning’s storms

A complex of thunderstorms developed early this morning across Central Iowa with the passage of a warm front. This led to what is called backbuilding of storms for a period of time especially between 8:30 and 10 AM for a few counties. Backbuilding leads to continued heavy rain over the same locations for a period […]
IOWA STATE
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
WEATHER
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms, Heavy Rain to Hit Parts of Plains, Midwest, South this Weekend

Another classic spring storm is firing up severe weather in the central U.S. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are threats. Heavy rain might trigger localized flash flooding. Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain will continue to impact parts of the Plains, Midwest and South through the weekend from a...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cass; Ransom The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. .These forecasts do not incorporate potential rainfall projected to fall over the area this weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Maple River near Enderlin. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of some farm buildings begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday morning and continue falling to 6.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy