Boston, MA

17 displaced by fire in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, including 10 children

WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — More than a dozen people have been displaced by a fire that broke out in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Sunday morning, according to fire officials. The Boston Fire Department first tweeted about the fire on Deering Road shortly before 10:45 a.m. Photos and video shared by the...

www.wcvb.com

Boston 25 News WFXT

Two kids, two adults hospitalized after flames tear through Mattapan home

MATTAPAN, Mass. — Investigators are searching for the cause of a blaze that ripped through a multi-family home in Mattapan and sent two kids and two adults to the hospital. The four, who taken away from the scene in ambulances, were treated for smoke inhalation. Fire officials said a total of 17 people, including 10 children, are now without a home after the destructive fire on Deering Road.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Two vehicles crash into bookstore in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood

BOSTON — Two vehicles crashed into the side of a Boston neighborhood bookstore Wednesday morning, video from the scene showed. Sky 5 showed one vehicle, a sedan, that crashed through the side of the Jamaica Plain business while a second vehicle, an SUV, was next to the sedan on the sidewalk adjacent to the building.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police Locate Missing 9-Year-Old And 11-Year-Old

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police say they found two missing children who had not been seen since Saturday evening. The 11-year-old and nine-year-old were located a few hours after police alerted the public Sunday evening. The pair was reported missing after they were last seen at about 6:12 p.m. on Saturday, walking in the area of 664 Dorchester Avenue together. Police did not provide any more details.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Woman killed in violent crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed in a serious crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday morning on a New Hampshire highway. The crash happened on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover near the Piscataqua River before daybreak. State police said Kyla Morgan, 38, of Barrington was killed in a crash...
DOVER, NH
WCVB

Massachusetts plane landing at airport struck by bullet, pilot says

GARDNER, Mass. — The Federal Aviation Administration said Massachusetts officials are investigating a report that a small plane was struck by a gunshot while landing on Monday. State police said the plane, identified by the FAA as a single-engine Cessna 172, was approaching the Gardner Municipal Airport around midday...
GARDNER, MA
Boston

Here’s how Mayor Wu is planning to turn renters into homebuyers

“Homeownership is so critical to our goals and our future as a city.”. As part of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s operating budget proposal and federal spending plan that were filed earlier this month, the city prioritized using funds to address Boston’s housing crisis and expand affordable homeownership. In a press conference with other community leaders on Tuesday, Wu highlighted the proposal to invest $106 million in homeownership opportunities for Boston residents over three years.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston girls found safe after going missing Saturday night

BOSTON — Two girls who went missing in Boston Saturday night have been found safe, Boston Police said. Police issued a missing person alert for 11-year-old Champee Prasavath and 9-year-old Leishmari Amill on Sunday. They were seen leaving the area of 664 Dorchester Ave. together on foot at approximately 6:12 p.m. on April 23, police said.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man arrested after trying to grab Boston officer’s gun

BOSTON — A Hyde Park man who police say tried to grab a Boston police officer’s gun was arrested on weapons and assault charges on Saturday. Ricardo Fields, 40, tried to run from officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in Dorchester, according to a statement from Boston Police. During the chase, officers saw him pull a gun from his waistband and drop it on the sidewalk, police said.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Mitt Romney’s Boston Area Home is on Airbnb for $25,000 a Month or $1,500 a Night for Private Events

171 Marsh Street in Belmont, Massachusetts, is listed by Elizabeth O'Brien with Senne Living, and can be yours for $25,000 monthly or $1,500 each night for private parties. Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's former home, just outside Boston next to Cambridge, is described in the listing as a welcoming, quintessential New England manor and home sitting on 2 1/2 rolling acres of privacy with over 7600 stately square feet inside.
BELMONT, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts family awarded $500M for golf ball damage to home

KINGSTON, Mass. — A Kingston, Massachusetts, family was awarded nearly $500 million after golf balls caused thousands in damages to their home. The Tenczar family has lived near fairway 15 on the golf course located on the Indian Pond Country Club since 2017. Their attorney says it didn't take...
KINGSTON, MA
NECN

Person Stabbed in Boston's South End

Boston Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in the city's South End on Monday afternoon. It happened near 26 Atkinson St. around 2 p.m. Police said the victim's injuries are not life-threatening. No one is in custody at this time. Over the last week or so there has...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu on Boston’s COVID thresholds and the school mask mandate

Mayor Wu answered some important COVID-19-related questions on Monday. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu answered two pressing questions about how the city is handling COVID-19 Monday on WBUR‘s Radio Boston. In her monthly “Mondays with the Mayor” segment, Tiziana Dearing asked Wu to clarify what the city’s established COVID-19 monitoring...
BOSTON, MA

