Mountain music in Meadowgreen

Paradise, KYPicture by unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the United States. Paradise is considered to be the most famous ghost town in Kentucky and one of the best ghost towns to visit.
Have you ever heard of the Nada Tunnel in Kentucky? This tunnel has been said to be a "gateway to the Red River Gorge" and wow! This tunnel is wild!. This tunnel almost gives me claustrophobia, because it's only big enough for ONE car at a time, and the inside of the tunnel looks like a cave. Located in Red River Gorge, Kentucky is the Nada Tunnel, and people travel from all over, just to drive through the 900-foot tunnel.
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT/WXIX) - A Kentucky Special Olympics athlete died Sunday after a three-vehicle accident in Woodford County, according to a spokesperson for Special Olympics Kentucky and Versailles police. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Sunday on Midway Road in Versailles. The Woodford County coroner’s office identified the victim as 40-year-old...
The lowest spot in Kentucky is located in Livingston County according to the Kentucky Geological Network. It is the bottom of Vulcan Materials' limestone quarry and it is the lowest point in the Commonwealth at -90.3 feet below the mean sea level.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No, there's no real fire and it's technically not a rainbow. But this beautiful phenomenon has been spotted in different communities in our viewing area. Sometimes known as a "fire rainbow" for its flame-like appearance, the technical term is a circumhorizontal arc. A circumhorizon arc lies...
Guess who's coming to town? The Oak Ridge Boys are currently touring across the country, making a stop in Owensboro. Tickets for the show will be available next week. I had the chance to see the Oak Ridge Boys when they performed a free concert in Greenville as part of the Saturdays on the Square Concert Series. They not only put on a great show but were such nice guys too. My Mom loved the Oak Ridge Boys and introduced me to their music at a young age. I've been a fan ever since. How about you?
One of Country music's all-time popular bands is coming to western Kentucky this summer to help honor those who defended our country and never returned home. Confederate Railroad to Play Benefit Show in Henderson. Atlanta, Georgia natives, Confederate Railroad are coming to the Henderson County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 24th...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
It may sound a little like “Big Brother is watching you,” but programs like it are operating all over the country. The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has signed up with Arrivalist, a company that tracks travelers around the country, to keep track of visitors to the community.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Chris Stapleton's long-awaited performance at Kroger Field brought tens of thousands to Lexington Saturday. The performance had been delayed multiple times over the past 2 years, building anticipation for an event fans said was well worth the wait. "It's frickin' awesome," said Shantelle Rose, whose...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials from Ellis Park have confirmed that local celebrity Robert A. “Cowboy” Jones has died. According to DRF, “Cowboy” Jones died of an esophageal tumor, and was in hospice in Henderson. DRF says that he won races for sixty years and was well-known at Ellis Park. According to DRF, Jones was […]
Life could be “sweet and good” with this “Kentucky Woman.” Xena is a 1 to 2-year-old lab/hound/maybe golden mix pup available from Heartland Small Animal Rescue. Xena’s time was up at a Kentucky shelter, so she was brought up north to find her a good home. She is full of energy and would be the perfect fit for an active person or family. Xena is good with other dogs but has not had much association with...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky veteran has reached a big birthday. Chester Wilson is celebrating his 108th birthday on Monday. He was born in Lexington and played baseball at Bryan Station High School and for the Bluegrass Minor League team. Wilson also served on the USS Benevolence during WWII.
My dog Ellie is obsessed with wood bees. Luckily for her, our back deck is completely surrounded by carpenter bees this year. Every time I take the dogs outside, Ellie runs around on the porch and tries to jump up and eat the bees. Of course, they taunt her. They hover over her head and just wait until she's ready to jump, then they fly off. It's a never-ending game of cat and mouse (or dog and bee).
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several women were honored for their work and their efforts to give back to the community on Saturday. The 29th Annual Women of Achievement Awards luncheon sponsored by the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission took place at the One Roof Event Venue in Downtown Bowling Green.
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A popular, “high-flying” event returned to Lexington Saturday afternoon with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department bringing back the annual Kite Fest. The event kicks off the department’s spring event series. Hundreds of people of all ages came out to fly kites at Masterson...
Comments / 0