Mountain music in Meadowgreen

Guess who's coming to town? The Oak Ridge Boys are currently touring across the country, making a stop in Owensboro. Tickets for the show will be available next week. I had the chance to see the Oak Ridge Boys when they performed a free concert in Greenville as part of the Saturdays on the Square Concert Series. They not only put on a great show but were such nice guys too. My Mom loved the Oak Ridge Boys and introduced me to their music at a young age. I've been a fan ever since. How about you?

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO