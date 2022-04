The San Francisco 49ers will be getting a minor makeover for the upcoming season. The team announced on Monday that they'll be tweaking their uniform for 2022. The changes aren't huge, but they're definitely noticeable. The first big change will be coming on the sleeve with the team adding a third stripe. The 49ers had traditionally worn three stripes on each of their sleeves for most of their history, but they cut that down to two stripes a few years ago. Clearly, the team likes the three-stripe look better, which is why they switched back.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO