DALLAS -- As the Stars battle towards a playoff spot, they have some new blood trying to help in the most intense time. On Tuesday, those guys led the way. Jason Robertson scored twice, and Jake Oettinger finished with 33 saves to lead Dallas to a 3-2 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights. The win pushed the Stars to the brink of clinching a playoff spot and sent a pretty clear message that if they get there, they can lean on those who have yet to experience the NHL postseason.

DALLAS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO