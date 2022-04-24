ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

$8 Million Colorado Home Has an Authentic Al Capone Speakeasy

By Matt Sparx
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Picture this... you win the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot and you want a lavish home. You and the family really want to stay in Colorado and you would like to live in Denver. Now that you've got that picture in your head, we've got the house...

