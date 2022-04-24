ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Shadow of Jupiter's largest moon looms in magnificent new Juno photo

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago
Giant Jupiter and the shadow of its biggest moon, Ganymede, dominate the view in this latest image from the system based on a NASA spacecraft's data. NASA's Juno mission whizzed close by the radiation-spewing planet for the 40th time on Feb. 25, with the resulting raw images of the encounter beamed...

Space.com

Space.com

