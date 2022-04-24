Poetry Sunday: Linda Steele

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — Two Massachusetts grandmothers are documenting their travels across the state in search of food, fun, and adventure. They want to visit every community in the state. “One of my granddaughters last weekend said, ‘we have to get you on TikTok!’ Then the other granddaughter said no I don’t want to see my grandmother on TikTok,” said Beth Sobiloff of Plymouth. She may not be on TikTok — yet. But Sobiloff is not your average grandma. “So our current goal is to visit every city and town in Massachusetts so we’re 30 down and 321 to go,” said Sobiloff. With a passion...

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO