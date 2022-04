SAN JOSE -- Max Comtois and Sonny Milano each had a goal and an assist for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday. "We scored at opportune times," Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins said. "We didn't start out great but got better as the game went on. We haven't faulted our team at all with the way we've worked since the trade deadline. I think our guys have worked hard and stuck together the best they can."

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO