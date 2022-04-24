ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings sign top prospect Simon Edvinsson to entry-level contract

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPft0_0fIqZn7i00
Edvinsson was selected sixth overall by the Red Wings in 2021. Just Pictures

The Swedes are coming. On Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings have officially signed top prospect Simon Edvinsson to a three-year, entry-level contract. The deal will begin in 2022-23, opening up the possibility of him playing in the NHL next season.

Edvinsson, 19, was selected sixth overall by the Red Wings in 2021 and has quickly become one of the most highly regarded prospects in the world. The 6-foot-5 defenseman recorded 19 points in 44 games for Frolunda HC in the SHL this season, and he looked as though he was a step ahead of many of his contemporaries in the two games before the World Juniors was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Edvinsson has first-pairing upside for the Red Wings and could quickly join former teammate Lucas Raymond on the ice for them next season.

Still, he does have a contract with Frolunda through 2022-23, meaning if he failed to make the Red Wings roster, the team could choose to send him back to Sweden to continue his development overseas. Because he is a first-round pick, that is up to Detroit management, who could also send him directly to the AHL if they feel that’s a better level for him to be playing at this point in his career. William Wallinder, another Swedish defenseman (who won the SHL Junior Player of the Year), wouldn’t have the same luxury. He would have to be sent back overseas if he signed his entry-level deal and failed to make Detroit’s NHL roster because he was selected in the second round.

Either way, getting Edvinsson signed is a huge win for the Red Wings, who look like they will be competing for a playoff spot sooner rather than later. The idea of an Edvinsson-Moritz Seider pairing should have fans drooling, as they transition out of the rebuild and try to start pushing the program back to great heights.

Because he’s still so young — Edvinsson only turned 19 in February — this contract could actually still slide forward as well, should he fail to make the Red Wings next season. Even spending the whole year at the AHL level would not burn the first year of the deal, as Edvinsson will have up to nine NHL games before it kicks in.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Top NCAA goal scorer Ethen Frank signs AHL contract

The most prolific goal scorer in all of college hockey has found a home to ply his trade next season, signing an AHL contract with the Hershey Bears. Ethen Frank will join the Bears on an amateur tryout for the rest of this season as well, after finishing his final season of eligibility with Western Michigan University.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens place left wing Jonathan Drouin on LTIR

If the Vegas Golden Knights’ flurry of moves wasn’t enough to satisfy those yearning for more long-term injured reserve (LTIR) machinations, the Montreal Canadiens have probably helped them out. The Canadiens have placed Jonathan Drouin on LTIR, according to PuckPedia. Drouin has been out since a late March contest against the Boston Bruins, and his season was ended by wrist surgery.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Sox promote ex-Detroit Tigers pitcher to active roster

John Schreiber was promoted to the Boston Red Sox’s major league roster on Monday, according to MLB Trade Rumors. The former Detroit Tiger right-hander was promoted to Boston’s active roster as one of two replacement pitchers for the Red Sox, who placed Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford on the restricted list.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers sign Bobby Brink to entry-level deal

After winning a National Championship with the University of Denver on Saturday night, third-year NCAA player and Hobey Baker Award finalist Bobby Brink has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. In a statement, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher had this to say about Brink:. "We’re very excited to...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
William Wallinder
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes hoping Antti Raanta can return for Tuesday's game

As if the Carolina Hurricanes needed more bad luck with their goaltenders after Frederik Andersen went down with an injury earlier this week, today’s victory over the New York Islanders brought more injury trouble. Antti Raanta, the team’s starter with Andersen out, left the game versus the Islanders in clear lower-body discomfort. Raanta had attempted to remain in the game after initially feeling pain, but was forced out after only a few moments and backup Pyotr Kochetkov finished the game. After the game, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour had the following to say about Raanta:
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Michael Hage headed to United States Hockey League

The USHL’s Chicago Steel landed a top CHL prospect when they signed a tender agreement with Macklin Celebrini earlier this month, and now they’ve done it again. Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald reports that Michael Hage has also signed a tender with the Steel, and will pass on the chance to play in the OHL.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings sign C Turner Elson

It may be NFL Draft week but here is a little Detroit Red Wings news for ya. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have signed C Turner Elson to an NHL contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed center Turner Elson to...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedes#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#Frolunda Hc#Shl#The World Juniors#Swedish
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner undergoing season-ending knee surgery

As the Vegas Golden Knights look to make the playoffs over this final stretch of the season, they now will have to do so without their starting goaltender. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner’s season is over. He opted to undergo surgery for a major knee injury he suffered against Philadelphia last month. Lehner attempted to play through that injury over the past month but finally made the choice to end his season to get started on the recovery process.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Alex Ovechkin leaves game with upper-body injury

According to Samantha Pell of the Washington Post, Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin left tonight’s game with an upper-body injury and will not return to the game (link). The injury happened early in the third period when Ovechkin found himself on a breakaway, but was tripped up by Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren, who reached his stick out to try to poke the puck away from Ovechkin, who crashed awkwardly into the boards, lead by his left arm and shoulder. The star winger was able to get up under his own power, but immediately left the ice and went to the dressing room, not returning.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Sweden
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Seattle Kraken sign 2021 No. 2 overall pick Matty Beniers

The Kraken’s first-ever draft pick is arriving in Seattle. The team has announced that 2021 second-overall pick Matty Beniers has signed a three-year entry-level contract to join the Kraken. Beniers is expected to join practice with the team Monday and travel with the squad on their road trip to Calgary and Winnipeg. Kraken GM Ron Francis made the following statement on Beniers’ signing:
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks HC Bruce Boudreau’s future unknown until after the season

Bruce Boudreau’s future in Vancouver has been a frequent talking point in recent weeks with the Canucks holding a team option on his contract for next season and a different management group in place since the bench boss was hired. However, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports in the latest Insider Trading segment that there’s a strong chance the 67-year-old will be retained. He certainly has earned another opportunity with the team posting a 29-13-8 record since he took over to at least have an outside shot at making the playoffs. However, a final decision won’t come until after the season the team does a full organizational review so it will be a few more weeks at least before anything is made official on that front.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Assessing the impending free agency of Rangers center Ryan Strome

After looking at Darcy Kuemper’s upcoming contract situation, we move east and take a look at another tricky contract situation, this time regarding New York Rangers center Ryan Strome. Since arriving in Manhattan in exchange for Ryan Spooner, Strome has begun to realize the potential that got him drafted fifth overall in 2011. Considering the low cost in a trade that it took to acquire him, Strome has been an invaluable “found money” top-six center as the Rangers have clawed their way out of the throes of a major rebuild to become a playoff contender this season. But given the general cap situation of the Rangers, whether the team will be able to keep Strome beyond this season is unknown.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy