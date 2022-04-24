NFL draft: Breaking down top defensive players available

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer met with Sam Darnold on Monday and told the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL draft "there's a pretty good chance" the team will add a quarterback during the upcoming draft weekend. Fitterer, in Tuesday's pre-draft news conference, said there...
If the San Francisco 49ers are seriously entertaining trade offers for dual-threat offensive weapon and All-Pro selection Deebo Samuel before the 2022 NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday night, they're apparently doing a good job of keeping such discussions quiet. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon that "people close...
Akers wore No. 3 during his college days at Florida State, but has been No. 23 since being picked by the Rams as a second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. "OBJ" sported No. 3 for two of his three college seasons at LSU, before wearing No. 13 for the first seven-plus seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.
Exactly six years after the fact, the strangest draft saga in Dolphins history is getting even more bizarre. Laremy Tunsil, who fell into the Dolphins’ lap with the 13th overall pick six years ago Thursday, announced he’s planning to sell an NFT of his “infamous gas mask video” with some of the proceeds going to charity.
Not long ago, college sports and gambling went together like toothpaste and bread. Mixing them was a non-starter, with schools fearing the kind of racket that once infiltrated the University of Toledo, where a point-shaving scandal rocked the football and basketball programs in the mid-2000s.
