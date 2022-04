RALEIGH, Fla. (WCJB) - Since 1892 New Zion A.M.E Church in Raleigh has been a safe haven for people to worship for years. “It wasn’t even a building they were just praising god in the woods and later on in a tent, but basically hiding in the woods to worship god from the racist separatism they had back then,” said church member Larry Johnson.

