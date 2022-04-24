ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Alabama woman accused of abusing grandmother, trying to bite deputies

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Jailed: An Alabama woman was jailed on domestic violence and elderly abuse charges, and also for attempting to bite deputies during her arrest. (Allan Swart/iStock)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama woman is accused of getting into a fight with her grandmother and then attempting to bite deputies who were trying to arrest her, authorities said.

Andi Daniel Wichmann, 39, of Grant, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree domestic violence, third-degree elder abuse and neglect, and resisting arrest, according to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

On Wednesday, officers from the Grant Police Department and the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic violence call, WAAY-TV reported. Authorities determined that Wichmann had been in a confrontation with her 78-year-old grandmother, according to The Sand Mountain Reporter. Both women live on the property, but not in the same building, the newspaper reported.

“Wichmann had apparently thrown furniture into the front yard and even urinated on the front steps prior to law enforcement’s arrival,” Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said.

As deputies arrested Wichmann, she allegedly tried to bite them as she was being taken into custody, WHNT-TV reported.

Wichmann’s grandmother, who was not identified, was not injured, according to The Sand Mountain Reporter.

Wichmann was booked into the Marshall County Jail and bail was set at $13,500, online records show.

