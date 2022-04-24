Average San Diego County Pump Prices Hold Steady Around $5.74 Per Gallon

A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County ticked up one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $5.742.

The average price dropped 27.8 cents during a run of 21 decreases in 24 days that ended with an increase of one-tenth of a cent on Saturday.

It is now 2.6 cents less than one week ago and 23.9 cents lower than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is $1.712 higher than one year ago.

City News Service contributed to this article.