Robbie Neilson delighted depleted Hearts overcome injures to beat Dundee United

Matthew Crichton: After seemingly running away with the league, Rotherham have only won three of their last ten matches - what are the main factors behind your dip in form?. Will Daniels: There lies the million pound question! Overall, some of it comes to variance. During the months between January and March, the Millers were accumulating a lot of points, without necessarily playing well. Since a two minute capitulation at home to promotion rivals MK Dons, the bottom line is we haven’t been good enough in both boxes to accumulate the same level of points. Top scorers in League One at one point to just five goals in 10 games, conceding eleven in the process.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO