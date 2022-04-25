ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

French election results: Macron pledges to unite France after victory over Le Pen

By Borzou Daragahi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYE0V_0fIqLbtE00

President Emmanuel Macron said he would rule for “all” of France after he was projected to become the first French leader to win re-election in 20 years after an exit poll predicted he had comfortably defeated rival Marine Le Pen .

An Ipsos poll gave Mr Macron 58.2 per cent of the vote and Marine Le Pen just 41.8 per cent, a decisive victory despite doubts about the current president’s handling of the economy and ability to connect with voters , and despite a lower-than-usual turnout.

Other polls by four major research companies predicted that Mr Macron had won with at least 55 per cent of the vote, compared with at most 45 per cent for Ms Le Pen.

Talking to cheering supporters at the Eiffel Tower, Mr Macron said: “I’m not the candidate of one camp any more, but the president of all of us.”

He added: “I will work for a more just society and equality between men and womenâ€‹. We need to show respect because our country is so divided... no one will be left by the wayside.”

His speech was followed by a rendition of the French national anthem.

If the projections hold, Mr Macron will become only the third president since the founding of modern France in 1958 to win twice at the ballot box, and the first in 20 years, since the then incumbent Jacques Chirac trounced Ms Le Pen’s father in 2002.

Several hundred Macron supporters gathered in front of the Eiffel Tower, singing the national anthem and waving French and European flags, as television stations broadcast the initial projections of his win.

A surge in the weeks leading up to the first round of the elections by Ms Le Pen, who inherited her father’s 50-year-old far-right political movement, had spooked European Union leaders, who issued ringing endorsements for the incumbent.

Despite the defeat, the far right secured more than 40 per cent of the vote for the first time in France. Ms Le Pen was beaten 66 per cent to 34 per cent by Macron in 2017. And her father got less than 20 per cent against Mr Chirac.

Ms Le Pen added: “Tonight’s result is in itself a remarkable victory [for us]. Emmanuel Macron will do nothing to repair the fractures that divide our country and make our compatriots suffer.”

She added that she would “carry on my engagement for France and the French”.

It was her third attempt to win the presidency , and many speculated that it could be her last.

Mr Macron, a centrist who oversaw the country during the coronavirus pandemic, is a key player in the ongoing international effort to challenge Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He was propelled to power by voters like 56-year-old Isabelle Mayneris. The Paris estate agent and consultant said she had voted for Mr Macron because he had been doing a relatively good job for France.

“I like what he did for young people,” she said, after casting her ballot in central Paris. “No one talks about unemployment any more because he has created so many jobs. Everyone says he’s arrogant. I say he’s intelligent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgvZX_0fIqLbtE00

Speaking immedately after the projections were announced on Sunday evening, Ms Le Pen thanked the “millions of our citizens” she said had voted for change.

Sunday’s closely watched vote held enormous implications for France, Europe and the world. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte swiftly congratulated Mr Macron.

“I look forward to continuing our extensive and constructive cooperation within the EU and Nato, and to further strengthening the excellent relationship between our countries,” Mr Rutte said on Twitter. Ms Von der Leyen tweeted in French, “together we will make France and Europe advance”.

Britain’s Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on your re-election as president of France.

“France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.”

Mr Macron faces enormous domestic and international challenges, but is constitutionally barred from running for a third term and will face less political pressure in his second term.

He won the vote with the support of the left, and he will need at least some of their support ahead of parliamentary elections in June. Many of those who voted for Mr Macron in the second round did so less out of support for him than for fear of his opponent, Ms Le Pen.

“The programme of Marine Le Pen is not clear at all,” said Boualem Hidjem, a 55-year-old civil servant who is of Muslim north African descent. “What does she want to do? Deport us?”

Mr Hidjem voted for the far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round of the vote, and said he hoped that Mr Macron would be a president to all French by helping improve the economy as well as addressing people’s worries about security and crime.

“I hope he will take account the desires not only of people who voted for Jean-Luc Melenchon, but also those who supported Marine Le Pen,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Jacques Chirac
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Re Elected#French#Ipsos
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Our leaders are lying about Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and it's insulting

When the Russian military invaded Ukraine last month, the most highly credentialed people in the world seemed stunned by it and that was not very reassuring to the rest of us. "It was a shock to many of the leading experts and policymakers in the United States, Europe and even Ukraine," explained a fellow expert and policymaker at the Atlantic Council. "The head of German intelligence was so caught off guard that he was still in Kyiv and had to be evacuated."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

623K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy