“I’m just glad I’m not a judge”- Bellator president, Scott Coker reacts to the controversial stoppage in Liz Carmouche vs Juliana Velasquez fight
Scott Coker reacts to Bellator 278! Bellator MMA just wrapped up their Hawaiian event Bellator 278 which took place on April 22 inside the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii. The event was headlined by the women’s flyweight championship class between Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez. After four rounds, Carmouche...firstsportz.com
Comments / 0