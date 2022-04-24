ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viktor the Viking wants to hire Timberwolves security guard next season

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWO7h_0fIq7kDw00

Sir Viktor the Viking couldn’t help but be impressed with a security guard’s quick action on Saturday night, when a woman left her seat and ran onto the court during Game 4 of the ensuing NBA playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

In a video going around on social media, the security guard could be seen watching the woman intently. So something obviously tipped him off that it was becoming a situation worth monitoring with his full and undivided attention.

Without warning, the woman jumped out of her seat and started running in the direction of the players, but she was stopped cold in her tracks by the guard on duty.

In a retweeted response to the video, Sir Viktor said, “Bring me this security guard… I want him as the chief of my viktor security next season.”

Who knew the world’s greatest mascot had his own private security?

The Vikings might want to consider the hire with Sir Viktor being the most important person on the football field not named Kirk Cousins. His immaculate jawline is enough reason alone to protect him at all costs.

Comments / 0

