The University of Toledo has selected Pamela Heaton to lead the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences as its new dean, UT announced on Wednesday. She has spent her 24-year academic career at the University of Cincinnati, serving most recently as interim dean after having served for the prior 10 years as chairman of the Division of Pharmacy Practice and Administrative Sciences in the James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy, UT said.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 43 MINUTES AGO