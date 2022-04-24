ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man and woman in hospital after two-vehicle crash near Beith

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and a woman are in hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A737 in...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Boy, 13, dies after Northfield crash

A boy has died after he was critically injured in a crash with a car in Birmingham. The 13-year-old was riding his bike on Groveley Lane, Northfield, at 20:15 BST on Friday when the collision happened, West Midlands Police said. He died on Saturday and officers said his family were...
BBC

Preston fire crews tackle blaze at industrial estate

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at an industrial estate in Preston. Vehicles and metal weighing about 200 tonnes have been damaged in the fire at Rough Hey Industrial Estate. Large plumes of smoke can be seen blowing across the site and police have urged motorists to avoid the area...
BBC

Driver who left teacher dying after Essex crash jailed

A driver who showed "contemptible cowardice" by fleeing the scene after hitting a pedestrian has been jailed. Jack Robinson, now 23, drove off after hitting father-of-three Ben Hughes, on the A137 Harwich Road in Lawford near Manningtree in Essex on 8 December 2018. Robinson, of Lydgate Close, Lawford, could not...
The Independent

Man found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to ground by man and woman

A man in his 50s has been found dead at home after allegedly being knocked to the ground during an assault by a man and a woman on Saturday night.Thames Valley Police found the man with serious head injuries on Brome Place in Barton, Oxford, at around 11.30am, and the force launched a murder investigation.The man was allegedly assaulted outside shops on Underhill Circus at around 9.30pm, and his friends took him home but raised concerns to police the next day after he did not answer the door.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy of Thames Valley Police’s major crime...
BBC

M1 crash: Drink-drive mum jailed over deaths of children

A mother who killed two of her children when she crashed into a lorry while drink-driving has been jailed for more than four years. Mary McCann, 35, crashed into the HGV on the M1 northbound near Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, on 9 August. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, were...
Daily Mail

Family reveal they are 'broken' as search continues for missing woman, 33, last seen with man in silver Transit van as police quiz 50-year-old man arrested over suspected kidnap

The sister of a woman who has not been seen since she got into a silver van with a man says the family are 'breaking' under the strain. Katie Kenyon has not been seen since Friday, April 22, and Lancashire Police says it is becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare after the 'out of character' disappearance.
BBC

Man, 78, died 'after burglar tied him to chair'

An elderly man died after being tied to a chair by a burglar who returned more than a week later to free his victim's body, a jury has heard. David Varlow, 78, was found dead when police forced entry to his home in Manor Lane, Halesowen, in November. Adris Mohammed,...
BBC

Man killed in Nottingham stabbing was father of two

A man who died after being stabbed in a city centre fight was a father of two, police said. Ricardo Cotteral, 33, died after a fight involving a group of men in Broad Street, Nottingham, in the early hours of Sunday. He collapsed in Lower Parliament Street and despite efforts...
The Independent

Search continues at beauty spot for woman believed to have been kidnapped

Searches are continuing at a rural beauty spot for a missing woman believed to have been kidnapped.Police officers assisted by mountain rescue team members and fire crews are combing parts of Gisburn Forest in Lancashire’s Ribble Valley.Katie Kenyon, 33, from Padiham in Burnley, has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning.Detectives at Lancashire Constabulary have been granted further time to question a 50-year-old Burnley man on suspicion of kidnap.At about 9.30am on Friday, a woman matching Ms Kenyon’s description left an address on Todmorden Road in the town with a man and travelled in a silver...
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
The Independent

Four killed in ‘devastating’ stabbing attack

Three women and a man have been killed in a “devastating” stabbing attack at a house in south-east London.The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.A man, who was known to them, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.Anne Birkett, 60, whose back bedroom looks on to the property where the victims were found, said she was woken by police sirens and a circling helicopter just before 2am.Ms Birkett told the PA news agency: “It’s devastating – you hear all of this but you never...
BBC

David Hoyle: No one to blame over fatal tree crash

A council was not responsible for a motorist's death when a tree fell onto his car during a storm, a judge ruled. David Hoyle, 48, was driving west on the A287 between Ewshot and Rye Common, in Hampshire, on 6 June 2017 when the cherry tree collapsed. An expert for...
