ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBS News Radio

Truck convoy protest at East Bay lawmaker's home angers nearby residents

By Marcus White
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5vP5_0fIq1xfP00

A 20-vehicle convoy of protestors opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates protested outside of an Oakland lawmaker's Rockridge home on Friday afternoon, prompting some bystanders to loudly voice their displeasure with the group's tactics.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The self-proclaimed "People's Convoy" demanded that Assemblymember Buffy Wicks leave her home to address them on Friday afternoon, honking and using their bullhorns to attract her attention. Wicks' office told the San Jose Mercury News that the lawmaker called law enforcement for protection.

Footage of the protest showed nearby residents were not pleased with the convoy’s methods. Some onlookers admonished the convoy to leave the area, while others threw eggs purchased at a nearby grocery store.

Protesters gathered in opposition of Wicks' since-shelved bill that would’ve required California workers and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 , as well as the Wicks-authored Assembly Bill 2223 , which would bar someone helping a pregnant woman receive an abortion from facing civil or criminal liability.

Conservative and anti-abortion activists have falsely claimed that Wicks' bill would legalize infanticide , as have members of the convoy. Erin Ivie, Wicks' spokesperson, told KCBS Radio in an emailed statement on Sunday morning that Friday's demonstration lent "no legitimacy to baseless conspiracy theories from out of state protestors."

"Asm. Wicks will not indulge any attempts to influence her legislative work through harassment and intimidation tactics — especially when it's directed at her home and her family," Ivie wrote in an email.

California Highway Patrol officials told KCBS Radio that protestors gathered for about an hour, beginning at about 4 p.m. Officers responded to provide traffic control for "moderate" traffic congestion in the neighborhood, and a spokesperson said the Oakland Police Department didn't issue a dispersal order. No arrests were made, nor were any citations issued, and a CHP spokesperson said about five people left their vehicles.

"It was more or less a peaceful assembly," the spokesperson said. "A majority of the group remained in their vehicles."

The Oakland Police Department didn’t respond to KCBS Radio’s request for comment on Sunday morning.

Convoy participants have subsequently returned to Sacramento, where they protested outside of the State Capitol last week. The group employed the same tactics on Saturday outside of State Sen. Dr. Richard Pan's home. Pan is the author of a bill that would allow children above the age of 12 to be vaccinated without their parents’ consent, and a since-held proposal that would’ve added COVID-19 to the list of required immunizations and repeal the personal belief exemption.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 6

Harry Ballsak
2d ago

when the trucks stop deliveries and the next time the protesters go to the store with empty shelves they'll figure it out and maybe they won't since sheep don't think for themselves.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
Vice

The Anti-Vax Trucker Convoy Made a Crucial Error in Messing With Oakland

Everything seemed to be going just peachy for the anti-vaccine trucker convoy’s triumphant return to California—until they went to Oakland. The convoy participants made a crucial error when they decided to protest a local politician (who proposed an abortion bill they oppose) and rolled into the quiet Oakland neighborhood of Rockridge last Friday. As chronicled in a YouTube video by Rise Images, the truckers were flipped off, sworn at, impeded by a man standing in the road, and pelted with eggs.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bay#Convoy#Protest#Oakland Police Department#Angers#Kcbs Radio#People S Convoy#The San Jose Mercury News#Assembly
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

SJPD: Three suspects in custody in kidnapping case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects are in custody Tuesday and a 3-month-old baby kidnapped Monday afternoon has been found, according to the San Jose Police Department. San Jose police said during an 11 a.m. Wednesday press conference that they are not releasing those names. “We aren’t releasing who the people in custody are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘This Is Not … Danville.’ East Bay Community Responds to Anti-Semitic Flyers

DANVILLE (KPIX) — Danville police are responding to anti-Semitic flyers that were found near properties around town. It is the second time in two months the community has experienced such hate incidents. On Facebook, the police department wrote: Danville PD is aware of anti-semitic flyers that have been dropped at properties around Danville. Thank you to residents who have reported these flyers to PD. These leaflets fly in the face of our values in Danville. Our town’s mission statement focuses on providing services that make people’s lives better. In pursuit of that mission, we are committed to inclusivity, welcoming families and people from...
DANVILLE, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy