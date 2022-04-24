ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Love, Death and Photography: The Journey of David and Diane Pace

By Dave Wheelan, Cathy Kimball
talbotspy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: The following is a collaboration with old friends, the Spy Newspapers, Santa Clara University, and the former director of the San Jose Institute of Contemporary Art, to celebrate the life and work of the acclaimed photographer David Pace. My friend David lost his battle with leukemia in 2020 after...

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Paul Herman, 'Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas' actor, dead

Paul Herman, an actor known for starring in "The Sopranos," has died. He was 76. A representative for Herman confirmed the actor died on Tuesday, March 29, which was his 76th birthday. "We are deeply saddened at the loss of our beloved Paul Herman. A true character on and off...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Marilyn Monroe’s Biological Father Revealed in Documentary ‘Marilyn, Her Final Secret’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Label News has just wrapped the production of “Marilyn, Her Final Secret,” an investigative documentary shedding light on the identity of Marilyn Monroe’s biological father whom she never met. Directed by Francois Pomès, the documentary is based on an exclusive DNA research conducted by Ludovic Orlando, an expert in molecular archaeology working in Southern France. Orlando used a hair sample from Monroe which was provided by John Reznikoff, a renown auctioneer and authenticator, as well a saliva sample from the great-grandchild of Monroe’s suspected father, Charles Stanley Gifford. The documentary weaves archive footage...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Chicago P.D. Finally Gave Atwater Some Closure, But Is That The End Of The Story?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 19 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Fool’s Gold.”. Chicago P.D. shifted the focus to Atwater with “Fool’s Gold,” and he had to rely on his instincts as to whether or not a woman was responsible for the worst of the worst in the case of the week. Those instincts paid off (and I for one am ready for him to get that promotion to detective), and he also came to an important realization about his relationship with Celeste. The show has seemingly closed the door on that dynamic, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the story.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Clara, CA
Entertainment
San Jose, CA
Entertainment
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Sunnyvale, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret LA

5 Hidden Fairytale Homes In L.A. That Are Straight Out Of A Storybook

In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orson Welles
KTVU FOX 2

Former California high school track star Sarah Shulze dead at 21

MADISON, Wis. - Sarah Shulze, a runner on the University of Wisconsin's track and cross country teams and former student-athlete in Ventura County, has died. She was 21. Shulze's family announced on April 15 that she died by suicide two days earlier. "Sarah took her own life," the family said....
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Student filmmaker killed recording in California sand dunes

A student cinematographer was killed when an off-road vehicle full of young filmmakers rolled over in California sand dunes.Authorities say the group included the 29-year-old victim from Chapman University, and three film students from the University of Southern California.They were taking pictures on a large sand dune on the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, which is 150 miles east of San Diego.A California Highway Patrol spokesman, Officer Arturo Platero, said the vehicle had climbed to the crest of the sand dune when it either rolled over, or went over the top and rolled.“All of those on board were wearing their...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Photography#Santa Clara University#The Spy Newspapers
realitytitbit.com

Instagram clues hint Micah and Emma's romance was a non-starter on Selling Sunset

When Selling Sunset first launched on Netflix in 2019, the storylines were more focused around selling luxury properties, making millions and bagging promotions. Selling Sunset season 5 dropped on the streaming service on April 22nd, 2022 and it seems that real estate now comes secondary to the cast’s love lives.
TV SERIES
Talking With Tami

Pamela Anderson Pops By ‘The View’ Talks Broadway Show Chicago, Memoir And Netflix Documentary

Actress Pamela Anderson popped by The View a few weeks ago and I can’t believe I missed it!. The actress told “The View” how she went from “Baywatch” beaches to her Broadway debut, writing her own memoir and working with her sons on her upcoming Netflix documentary. She talked about her love for Central Park and she likes to walk her dogs there while visiting the big apple.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Meditation
Eater

Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SheKnows

Short Story Long: Bold & Beautiful’s Paris Unveils a Radically Revamped Look

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Diamond White has broken out a number of eye-catching looks since she first debuted as Paris back in November of 2020. The Forrester employee always has a plethora of unique and incredible outfits, of course — a must-have for someone who works for one of the world’s premiere fashion companies — but White herself has always upped Paris’ style game as she’s brought her own touch to the character.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy