ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Just For Starters: Breaking Down Corey Kluber's Start Against Boston on Friday Night

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Corey Kluber had the worst of his three starts so far this season for the Tampa Bay Rays, getting roughed up a bit early in their 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox to start the series on Friday night at Tropicana Field. Here...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Blue Jays host the Red Sox in first of 4-game series

LINE: Blue Jays -135, Red Sox +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox on Monday to open a four-game series. Toronto is 10-6 overall and 4-2 in home games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .419.
BOSTON, MA
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays Only Starting to Put Up Numbers

The Toronto Blue Jays lead the American League in several categories, but haven’t even started firing on all cylinders. The Toronto Blue Jays entered the 2022 season with expectations as high as the CN Tower. Many ‘experts’ have picked them to be in the World Series and maybe even win it. But, before we start dreaming of possibilities that are 5 months away, there is much work to be done. For their part, the club sits in first place in the AL East and have been ‘in’ every game they’ve played. More than that, they are actually leading the American League in some key categories, which is a little funny because they haven’t even begun to get hot yet.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox reinstate Kevin Plawecki from COVID-19 related injured list, option Connor Wong to Triple-A Worcester

Plawecki, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, initially tested positive for the virus last Monday and was placed on the COVID-related IL as a result. Since he is vaccinated, the 31-year-old was eligible to return sooner than 10 days so long as he registered two negative PCR tests, showed no signs of a fever, and received approval from the joint COVID medical committee.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman made one genius decision this past off-season

The New York Yankees overcame the Baltimore Orioles in a wild win on Tuesday evening, scoring 12 runs and featuring one of the best offenses performances of the year. Just a week ago, the Bombers may have been blown out in this contest, but the batter finally awakened and provided the run support the pitchers desperately needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Tigers Lost In The Most Unimaginable Way Possible On Tuesday

You win some, you lose some. But some losses are more painful than others. The Detroit Tigers can attest to that after their walk-off loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. With a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth, the Tigers were two outs away from a...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Javy Guerra
Yardbarker

Detroit Tigers Star Miguel Cabrera Joins MLB's Exclusive 3,000-Hit Club

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera singled to right in his first at-bat against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday to reach the 3,000-hit mark. The Detroit Tigers star became the 33rd player to reach the milestone in Major League Baseball history. Cabrera became the third player to get all 3,000...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#Start Against Boston#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Boston Red Sox#Boston Red Sox Decision#The Red Sox
MassLive.com

J.D. Martinez returns to Boston Red Sox lineup for opener vs. Blue Jays; Trevor Story sitting Monday night

J.D. Martinez is back in the Red Sox lineup Monday night in Toronto after missing the last four games due to left adductor tightness. Martinez, who left Wednesday’s game with the injury, is batting fifth as the designated hitter against Jays starter José Berríos. Catcher Kevin Plawecki, who was activated off the COVID-19 list Monday afternoon, is catching Nathan Eovaldi in his return to action.
BOSTON, MA
Tampa Bay Times

How numbers add up for Rays after 16 games

ST. PETERSBURG — Having played 16 games, the Rays are basically 10 percent of the way through their season. That’s still early, and much too small of a sample size, to draw any real conclusions. But it can give us some early ideas about what we’re going to see during the summer and into the fall.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Blue Jays try to keep home win streak going, host the Red Sox

LINE: Blue Jays -143, Red Sox +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox trying to extend a three-game home winning streak. Toronto has a 12-6 record overall and a 6-2 record at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .252, the best team batting average in the AL.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Place Two Players On Restricted List Before Series In Toronto

The Boston Red Sox announced Monday, before beginning a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, that pitchers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford have been placed on the restricted list. The Red Sox added fellow right-handers Tyler Danish and John Schreiber to the active major league roster...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy