Just For Starters: Breaking Down Corey Kluber's Start Against Boston on Friday Night

The Toronto Blue Jays lead the American League in several categories, but haven’t even started firing on all cylinders. The Toronto Blue Jays entered the 2022 season with expectations as high as the CN Tower. Many ‘experts’ have picked them to be in the World Series and maybe even win it. But, before we start dreaming of possibilities that are 5 months away, there is much work to be done. For their part, the club sits in first place in the AL East and have been ‘in’ every game they’ve played. More than that, they are actually leading the American League in some key categories, which is a little funny because they haven’t even begun to get hot yet.

MLB ・ 4 HOURS AGO