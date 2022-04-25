ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want kids to love gardening? Try these tips

Cover picture for the articleGardeners are made, not born. If you want your children to become enthusiastic gardeners, take steps early to get them going down the proverbial path. It isn’t difficult, but it might require an adjustment to your attitude about children in the garden. Go plant shopping. The first step...

99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
GARDENING
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
WPTV

You can grow houseplants and herbs from cuttings with this $15 plant stand

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Growing plants from cuttings is one of the best ways to...
GARDENING
The US Sun

I’m a gardening expert, my 10p tip kills weeds with NO chemicals – and it gets rid of fungus and mildew too

DO YOU want to banish weeds from your garden without forking out for harsh chemicals?. A gardening expert has revealed that a simple 10p drink can be key to healthy plants. Louise Findlay-Wilson, founder of gardening website Blooming Lucky, told the Express: “There are lots of things lurking in our cupboards at home which can be used to boost your plants or resolve some of the most common gardening problems.
GARDENING
CNET

How to Start a Garden: 7 Steps to Growing Your Own Vegetables

There's a lot to be stressed about right now, from inflation to world affairs and the rise of scam text messages. Gardening at home -- not just to maintain sanity, but also to source your own groceries in an uncertain future -- is a perfect way to turn anxiety into calm productivity. Growing your own vegetables comes in handy when ongoing supply chain disruptions leave grocery store shelves bare, and you might even save some money.
GARDENING
architecturaldigest.com

How to Compost at Home in 5 Simple Steps

According to Marcus Bridgewater, composting is a lot like driving a car. “You can say driving is just about getting in the car and pressing the gas pedal,” the gardener, CEO of Choice Forward, and author of the forthcoming book How to Grow: Nurture Your Garden, Nurture Yourself explains, “But the reason we have to take a test drive is because there are a lot of these nuances to it.” Don’t worry, there’s no test you’ll have to ace to set up your at-home composting system.
ENVIRONMENT
The Pueblo Chieftain

Irrigating the Vegetable Garden

Irrigation in your vegetable garden is a critical consideration to make if you want to have healthy, productive plants that produce delicious harvests. Letting your vegetable garden get too dry can result in small yields, and poor-quality produce. Even though vegetable gardens need to be irrigated regularly, there are techniques...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
thespruce.com

How Often Should You Mow Your Lawn?

The greatest amount of time you will invest in the maintenance of your lawn will be spent mowing. Whether it's just another chore or a way to spend a pleasurable, sunny afternoon, mowing your lawn at the right height will result in an appealing look for your home and will help keep your grass growing at peak performance.
GARDENING

