Houston, TX

Suspect accused of shooting man in carjacking and stealing another car in different area, police say

ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a man while attempting to carjack him and robbing another vehicle on the same night in southeast Houston.

Officers received a call of a shooting at 12:50 a.m. to the first scene located in the 3700 block of Dreyfus.

The man said that he was in his driveway when the suspect, described by police as a black man wearing a red hoodie, approached him and said he was going to take his car. That is when the man ran inside his home and got his nephew, a holder of a concealed weapon.

The suspect then pulled out a gun, shot the vehicle owner, and left without taking anything, according to Lt. Izaguirre of HPD.

Police say within the hour, a second robbery took place where a person matching the description of the first scene took a Sonoma Toyota near the Tierwester area.

Robbery investigators arrived on the scene at Dreyfus and determined that the shooting was tied to the robbery.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital.

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

