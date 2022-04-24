Pop Evil Drop Pulsing New Song ‘Eye of the Storm,’ Add to 2022 Touring
By Chad Childers
103GBF
3 days ago
Pop Evil went deep on their Versatile album, but the band is ready to make their next musical statement with the song "Eye of the Storm" that's arriving ahead of their summer touring. The band just released the Sam Shapiro-directed video for the track, which can be viewed below,...
If you want to see Buckcherry in 2022, you'll certainly have the opportunity. The group has long been one of the hardest touring bands in the land and will keep up that status with dates now booked through the end of the year with very few breaks in the schedule.
Motley Crue mount their twice-postponed "Stadium Tour" this summer with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett in tow. Ahead of the trek, it's emerged that Motley Crue singer Vince Neil has recorded a new song with one of the tour's opening bands, Classless Act. The tune featuring Neil is apparently...
Have you had the chance to mow your lawn for the first time this spring? If not, you might as well hold off until June. My lawn is embarrassing right now. I have never had the grass this high. It seems like every day I am off work, it's rainy or the lawn is still too wet to mow. Like many, I take pride in my lawn and try my best to keep it looking nice. However, if you drove by my house right now, you might think otherwise. That being said, I think I might have found the perfect excuse aside from the actual reason why it hasn't been mowed. I'm helping the environment!
An Ontario driver was reportedly hit with a hefty fine for driving without a renewed licence plate in Quebec, even though the Ontario government granted an extension to get them renewed at the time. Per CBC News, Barbara Francis visited Gatineau Park in early March, then weeks later received a...
If you buy your produce from Walmart, this recall might affect you. The Tristate is a part of an urgent recall that involves vegetables grown in California sold in 18 other states including Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall that includes...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Rammstein have come up with a lot of creative ways for their fans to immerse themselves in the release of their upcoming new album Zeit, and now they're hosting a one-night-only worldwide album listening party in movies theaters. This one-time, 50-minute opportunity will take place in select movie theaters around...
A second-grade music class just went viral which led to a pretty awesome surprise from a popular rock band. Mr. Wilkey, also known as Christian Wilkey or @christianswilkey on TikTok, has been an elementary music teacher for 6 years. The last 3 years have been at his current school in his hometown of Tremont, Illinois. Mr. Wilkey just started uploading videos to Tiktok about 3 months ago. With only 14 videos on his profile, he already has nearly 12 thousand followers and 218 thousand total video likes. That's impressive. But that's not even half of it.
After sparking a debate about Atlanta's city limits and residency, Omeretta The Great's song, Sorry Not Sorry, continues to polarize the Internet including Atlanta-based celebrities. The Atlanta native dropped an official remix to the track featuring another well-known Gen Z rapper.
There are so many ways to pay tribute to our lost loved ones. One of the newest and most beautiful ways is through water lantern festivals and we found some in Kentucky & Indiana. If you've ever lost someone you love you know that everyone has a special way of...
When my friend Lisa Vaughan puts out a call for help on social media, I'm always quick to share it. Usually, I'm on the air or in the middle of a project to stop and actually go help her. But today, I was on a mission to become a Fruit Ninja!
I feel like pizza is always a crowd-pleaser, so it makes sense that it's a popular option for restaurants. Coming to downtown Evansville is a new pizzeria, that I cannot wait to try out. 2nd Language is Growing. 2nd Language is located in Downtown Evansville, and they serve up a...
Independent Bookstore Day is coming up and I could not be more excited! As a kid, like many of us, books were my escape from everyday life. While I do not remember reading at a very young age, I do remember the first full-length novel that I ever read - it was Stephen King's Cujo and I was ten years old.
If you’re like me and your guilty pleasure is HGTV, you enjoy scrolling real estate listings just for the interest of seeing beautiful homes and daydreaming. What better time to let your mind drift into the clouds, or better yet, purchase a new home, than summertime!. Summer 2022 is...
While graffiti and street art have been around for decades, commissioned murals have become increasingly more popular in both urban and rural cities alike. Here in Indiana, it is no different. Not only do we have murals here in Evansville but there are some spectacular ones in Indianapolis that just might have you stopping to smell the flowers.
Events are officially ready for take-off in the Tri-State. This weekend is going to be full of experiences that have been put on hold for the past two years. It's no fun to hear about local events after they happen, so take a look at these options, and plan accordingly.
I'm going to assume we can all look at a map and point to Indiana, Kentucky, or Illinois. Actually, we probably don't even need to look at a map. We can picture the shape of each in our heads. The same goes for the entire United States. We can visualize Florida dangling off the bottom into the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. The state of Maine pointing northeast and the curve of the west coast are all pretty easy to "see" in our minds when we think about how the country looks on a map or globe. But as we know, thanks to science, the United States, and frankly every other country and continent in the world hasn't always looked the way they do now. What we may not know is how they looked before they took the shapes we're familiar with. Thanks to a new interactive globe, now we do.
Shinedown is out on tour now, and they are making their return to Evansville tonight! 103 GBF's own, Kat Mykals had the opportunity to chat with Shinedown drummer, Barry Kerch ahead of the show. Drummer Barry Kerch Enjoys Camping. Barry shared with us how he had been camping with his...
One Indiana Sheriff's Deputy recently received a special award after being attacked by a vicious squirrel. I'm assuming that you have heard the song by Ray Stevens called "The Mississippi Squirrel Revival" by now. If not, here's a little refresher about the day a squirrel went berzerk in the First Self Righteous Church. It's a pretty funny song about a squirrel that went nuts on people (pun intended).
When I was younger, I spent a lot of time at car shows with my dad and that meant eating our meals from the food trucks that were there serving everything from fountain drinks crammed with ice to corn dogs, burgers, and more. Making Memories with Food. One of my...
Comments / 0