Pop Evil Drop Pulsing New Song ‘Eye of the Storm,’ Add to 2022 Touring

By Chad Childers
 3 days ago
Pop Evil went deep on their Versatile album, but the band is ready to make their next musical statement with the song "Eye of the Storm" that's arriving ahead of their summer touring. The band just released the Sam Shapiro-directed video for the track, which can be viewed below,...

