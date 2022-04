More than a year later, more than $1 billion from the sale of New Hanover's hospital hasn't yet been invested, but those managing the funds say they're making progress. New Hanover County sold New Hanover Regional Medical Center to private provider Novant Health in February 2020 for $1.5 billion. Proceeds from the sale were divided into three buckets: a $50 million mental and behavioral health fund, a $300 million revenue stabilization fund, and a $1.25 billion community endowment.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO