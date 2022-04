Injured Oakland Athletics right-hander James Kaprielian took a step backward Tuesday in his rehab from a shoulder injury. Rotoworld reports Kaprielian “gave up five runs over four innings on Tuesday in a rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas. Kaprielian didn’t have his best command in this one, as he also issued four walks and hit a batter. The results aren’t ideal, but also aren’t what are important here for the 28-year-old as he works his way back from his irritation in his right AC joint. He may need to make one more rehab start, but he should be back with the A’s in the beginning of May.”

OAKLAND, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO