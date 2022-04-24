ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens ILB Josh Bynes recalls free agency experience during 2022 offseason

By Kevin Oestreicher
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have seen some of the areas of their roster change over the course of the 2022 offseason. They’ve added free agents, seen some of their own free agents leave, and re-signed players who were key for them over the course of 2021.

One of the free agents that Baltimore elected to bring back was inside linebacker Josh Bynes. It will mark the veteran’s fourth stint with the Ravens, and he’s been an extremely reliable player every time he’s suited up in Baltimore. When Bynes was asked about if he always thought he’d re-sign with the Ravens, he recalled his free agency experience, but made it clear that Baltimore was where he wanted to be.

“Oh, yes. I definitely wanted to be here, and that was just the whole idea, of course, towards the end of the season and obviously the free agency process – just to be here and everything like that. We obviously know how free agency goes, and it is what it is. I had opportunities with other teams, and I talked to other teams at the same time, but obviously this is home for me, and this is where I want to be at. So, it feels great to be back here and at a place that knows me inside and out and has [given] me numerous opportunities over the years. Obviously, I’m looking forward to giving that back each and every year going forward.”

Bynes expressed his desire to return to the Ravens during an interview after the 2021 season had concluded, and it always seemed to make sense that Baltimore and Bynes reconnect for another run at things. He provided a spark to a defense that struggled mightily without him to start 2021, and gave fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen a steady presence to play off of.

