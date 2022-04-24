ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fareed's take: The only way to keep pressure on Russia

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fareed argues that if the West is to maintain economic pressure...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Kremlin says it is baffled by U.S. sanctions against Putin's daughters

April 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was bewildered by the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, describing the move as part of a broader Western frenzy against Russia. Fresh U.S. sanctions against Moscow over its military intervention in Ukraine on Wednesday...
POLITICS
Salon

How to end the war in Ukraine: Sanctions against Russia won't work — but this might

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. As the war in Ukraine heads for its third month amid a rising toll of death and destruction, Washington and its European allies are scrambling, so far unsuccessfully, to end that devastating, globally disruptive conflict. Spurred by troubling images of executed Ukrainian civilians scattered in the streets of Bucha and ruined cities like Mariupol, they are already trying to use many tools in their diplomatic pouches to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to desist. These range from economic sanctions and trade embargoes to the confiscation of the assets of some of his oligarch cronies and the increasingly massive shipment of arms to Ukraine. Yet none of it seems to be working.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
147K+
Post
788M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy