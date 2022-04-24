ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Macario leads Lyon to 3-2 win over PSG in Women’s CL

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LYON, France (AP) — American striker Catarina Macario scored twice to lead Lyon to a 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal game on Sunday.

In an all-French encounter, PSG striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto opened the scoring from a tight angle in the sixth minute.

Lyon captain Wendie Renard equalized for the hosts in the 23rd by converting a penalty after goalkeeper Barbora Votikova had fouled Melvine Malard. Renard was making her 100th Champions League appearance, becoming the first woman to reach that milestone.

Macario put Lyon ahead in the 33rd by taking a pass from Ada Hegerberg before squeezing a shot past Votikova.

Macario then capitalized on a defensive mix-up between Votikova and center back Paulina Dudek to score in the 50th for a 3-1 lead. It was her seventh goal in the competition this season.

PSG cut the lead to 3-2 in the 58th when Dudek scored from the penalty spot after Malard had handled the ball.

PSG knocked out Lyon in the quarterfinals on the away goals rule last year after Lyon beat PSG in the 2020 semifinals.

Lyon is the most successful club in the competition’s history with seven titles.

Barcelona thrashed Wolfsburg 5-1 Friday in the first leg of the other semifinal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ada Hegerberg
Person
Wendie Renard
Daily Mail

Juventus 'are set to sign midfielder Angel Di Maria on a free transfer'... as PSG will opt against renewing the Argentine's contract in the summer amid interest from Benfica, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing PSG forward Angel Di Maria in the summer when his contract expires. Di Maria has spent the last seven years of his career at the French giants, who initially snapped him up from Manchester United for £44m in August 2015. The 34-year-old has...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#Away Goals Rule#Women S Cl#Ap#American#Women#French
CBS Sports

Champions League predictions, odds for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Can Karim Benzema hot streak continue?

The Champions League semifinals begin as four teams remain in pursuit of continental glory. The action kicks off on Tuesday when Real Madrid head to Manchester City for the first leg. It will be Liverpool and Villarreal on Wednesday in the other semifinal. Tuesday's clash at the Etihad features a club in Real that have won the tournament 13 times, more than any other, while City have yet to reach the summit but are hoping this is the year Pep Guardiola leads them there. Ahead of kickoff, here are our expert picks:
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen Eye Paris SG Attacker

Paris Saint-Germain hopes to see many players leave the capital club as it attempts to downsize its squad. Julian Draxler is one player who wishes to be part of those exiting this summer. The Germany international eyes are on playing in the FIFA World Cup later this year, and he...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus: Moise Kean nets winner in the 89th minute to earn Massimiliano Allegri's side a comeback victory to edge them closer to Champions League qualification

A late winner from Moise Kean earned Juventus a 2-1 comeback victory at Sassuolo in Serie A on Monday and boosted their hold on the final Champions League qualifying spot. The win moved fourth-placed Juve to 66 points from 34 matches, one point behind Napoli in third and eight clear of AS Roma in fifth in the race for Europe. Sassuolo stay 10th.
UEFA
ESPN

Stats: Ronaldo 100, Liverpool 50, PSG and Bayern Munich record 10

Two league champions. A domestic cup winner. This weekend saw some dramatic action as Paris Saint-Germain were crowned champions of France and Bayern Munich of Germany, while Real Betis beat Valencia to win the Copa del Rey. Elsewhere, in England, the race to the title remains as tight as ever with Manchester City and Liverpool both winning, keeping the gap at one point. In Serie A, Inter Milan beat Roma, but a 92nd-minute winner saw AC Milan keep the gap at the top at two (though Inter have a game in hand).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 'set to land highly-rated Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui' on a free transfer after 'beating Barcelona' to the Moroccan international's signature

Bayern Munich have reportedly beaten Barcelona to the signing of highly-rated Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer. The German giants have verbally agreed a deal with the Moroccan international, whose contract with the Dutch club expires at the end of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano. Right-back Mazraoui,...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

871K+
Followers
423K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy