Tonight: WSB-TV hosts debate featuring Republican candidates for Georgia governor

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2, announced the station will host the first televised debate featuring leading republican candidates in the race for Georgia’s next Governor. This one-hour live debate will take place on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. and will be moderated by Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Farmer.

“WSB-TV is committed to keeping Georgia voters informed,” said Carter. “This debate is an important part of the election process. It gives voters the chance to hear directly from the top two republican candidates face to face on issues that impact our state now and in the future.”

The invited candidates include current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) and former U.S Senator David Perdue (R).

To qualify for this debate, republican candidates in the race for Georgia’s next Governor must hit the 10% threshold from a broad cross section of respected Georgia political polls. This standard has been the benchmark for numerous political debates hosted by WSB-TV Channel 2.

The debate will also feature a group of experienced panelists asking questions on issues that matter to the people of Georgia. These panelists include: WSB-TV Political Reporter Richard Elliot, WSB-TV Community & Public Affairs Director Condace Pressley, Atlanta Journal-Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein, and Univision 34 Atlanta Reporter Rafael Olavarría.

WHAT: Georgia’s GOP Gubernatorial Debate

WHO: Moderated by Channel 2 Anchor Justin Farmer

WHEN: Sunday, April 24th at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now

About Channel 2 WSB-TV: The ABC Affiliate is part of Cox Media Group and ranks as Atlanta’s number one local television station. WSB-TV also operates its website, wsbtv.com, its free WSB-TV news and weather apps, plus its streaming app, WSB Now for Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. The station also airs BOUNCE on its digital sub-channel 2.2, and LAFF on 2.3.

About Cox Media Group: Cox Media Group, Inc. (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to viewers in the communities in which it serves. The company’s operations primarily include 33 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 65 radio stations delivering all genres of content in 11 markets, and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. Additionally, the company also offers a full suite of national, regional, local and digital advertising services with CMG Local Solutions, CoxReps and Gamut. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

