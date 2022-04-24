Tonight: WSB-TV hosts debate featuring Republican candidates for Georgia governor

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2, announced the station will host the first televised debate featuring leading republican candidates in the race for Georgia’s next Governor. This one-hour live debate will take place on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. and will be moderated by Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Farmer.

“WSB-TV is committed to keeping Georgia voters informed,” said Carter. “This debate is an important part of the election process. It gives voters the chance to hear directly from the top two republican candidates face to face on issues that impact our state now and in the future.”

The invited candidates include current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) and former U.S Senator David Perdue (R).

To qualify for this debate, republican candidates in the race for Georgia’s next Governor must hit the 10% threshold from a broad cross section of respected Georgia political polls. This standard has been the benchmark for numerous political debates hosted by WSB-TV Channel 2.

The debate will also feature a group of experienced panelists asking questions on issues that matter to the people of Georgia. These panelists include: WSB-TV Political Reporter Richard Elliot, WSB-TV Community & Public Affairs Director Condace Pressley, Atlanta Journal-Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein, and Univision 34 Atlanta Reporter Rafael Olavarría.

WHAT: Georgia’s GOP Gubernatorial Debate

WHO: Moderated by Channel 2 Anchor Justin Farmer

WHEN: Sunday, April 24th at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now

