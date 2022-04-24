ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Takes Her Baby Bump to New Heights With Disco Miniskirt, Bralette & Crystal-Strap Sandals for Dinner With A$AP Rocky

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40q2ZO_0fIpF3no00

Rihanna just turned a dinner exit into a fashion show, thanks to a daring set of heels.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and expectant mother left dinner with A$AP Rocky on Saturday night, wearing a black miniskirt with silver crystals arranged in vertical stripes. The pinstriped, slit-side bottom was paired with a matching black bra, coated in crystals for allover sparkle. Layered atop the set was an oversized white collared shirt, as well as a cropped black jacket with sparkly cuffed sleeves. Rihanna’s look was completed with a crystal-studded silver version of Balenciaga’s Hourglass handbag, as well as a gleaming silver watch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojE6J_0fIpF3no00
CREDIT: Khrome / SplashNews.com

Rihanna committed to her penchant for glamour — and dispelling unnecessary gossip — in a pair of Amina Muaddi sandals . The $1,380 Giorgia style featured black patent leather uppers with thin toe straps, counters and 4-inch stiletto heels . Giving the set added drama were wraparound ankle straps composed of glittering crystals, boosting Rihanna’s ensemble with a glitzy finish.

Glamorous heels like Rihanna’s are a top trend during the high heel renaissance, as sultry and dramatic pairs are on the rise. Many include eye-catching feather, crystal and PVC accents, as seen in new styles by Schutz, Nina Shoes and Alexandre Birman. Rihanna has exemplified the movement’s shoes in her wardrobe, wearing numerous pairs with sparkle, bold colors and more on numerous occasions — including Muaddi’s Giorgia, which she’s worn in lavender satin as well.

Aside from the soon-to-be mother, stars like Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez and Mindy Kaling have also strapped into bold sandals by Tom Ford, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo in recent weeks.

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “We Found Love” singer has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

However, she’s also known for wearing statement sneakers by New Balance, Nike and Puma. Aside from her repertoire of stylish shoes, Rihanna’s also found success in launching her own Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Fenty labels in the fashion and beauty industries. Additionally, she’s served as a collaborator, campaign star and muse for top brands that including Dior, Chanel and Manolo Blahnik.

